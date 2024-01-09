(Alliance News) - Enel Spa announced Tuesday that it bought back 252,600 of its own ordinary shares between Jan. 2 and Jan. 5.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR6.6808, for a total consideration of EUR1.7 million.

As of today, the company holds 9.5 million treasury shares, or 0.1 percent of its share capital.

Enel's stock closed Tuesday down 0.2 percent at EUR6.70 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

