(Alliance News) - Enel Spa announced Tuesday that it purchased 309,000 of its own shares in the period between Dec. 4 and Dec. 8.

The shares were purchased at a weighted average price of EUR6.5455 per share, for a

total countervalue of EUR2.0 million.

Enel holds a total of 8.5 million shares or 0.08 of the share capital.

Enel's stock closed Tuesday in the green by 0.5 percent at EUR6.55 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

