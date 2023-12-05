(Alliance News) - Enel Spa reported Tuesday that it bought back 274,000 of its own ordinary shares between Nov. 27 and Dec. 1.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR6.4566, for a total consideration of EUR1.8 million.

As of today, the company holds 8.2 million treasury shares, or 0.1 percent of its share capital.

Enel's stock closed Tuesday up 0.2 percent at EUR6.55 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

