(Alliance News) - Enel Spa announced Tuesday that it bought back 317,318 of its own ordinary shares between Nov. 20 and Nov. 24.

The shares were purchased at an average unit price of EUR6.4189, for a total consideration of EUR2.0 million.

Considering the treasury shares already in its portfolio, Enel holds a total of 7.9 million treasury shares, or 0.1 percent of the share capital.

Enel's stock on Tuesday closed in the green by 0.2 percent at EUR6.44 per share.

