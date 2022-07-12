Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Enel S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ENEL   IT0003128367

ENEL S.P.A.

(ENEL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  10:27 2022-07-12 am EDT
5.190 EUR   -0.99%
09:54aENEL : continues its efforts to mitigate the impact of the state of drought on the Italian territory
PU
08:30aLargest players drop out of Enel's Brazilian power distributor sale process- sources
RE
07/11ENEL SPA - ARCHEOLOGY AND RENEWABLE ENERGY IN CHILE : thousands of years of history at Renaico
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Enel: continues its efforts to mitigate the impact of the state of drought on the Italian territory

07/12/2022 | 09:54am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PRESS RELEASE

News Media Italy

T +39 06 8305 5699 ufficiostampa@enel.com gnm@enel.com

enel.com

ENEL: CONTINUES ITS EFFORTS TO MITIGATE THE IMPACT OF THE STATE OF DROUGHT ON THE ITALIAN TERRITORY

Rome, July 12th, 2022 - Given the continuation of the severe and unusual state of drought, Enel, consistent with its role as a sustainable company that is fully-integrated in the territories in which it operates, proceeds with the implementation of all the actions agreed with Italy's national and local stakeholders with the aim of continuing to release water downstream from the reservoirs in the regions most affected by the prolonged lack of rainfall. The actions put in place aim to make water available to irrigate agricultural land and for the needs of households and businesses.

Enel is in constant contact and works in coordination with all the competent agencies and administrations to address the water emergency and is participating in all the round tables launched in Piedmont, Lombardy, Veneto, Emilia Romagna. and Umbria among others.

Specifically, in Lombardy, Enel took an active part in the drought taskforce, which was launched several months ago by the Region and involved the main hydroelectric operators and the electricity system operator Terna, and intervened immediately as soon as the first signs of an emergency became apparent, releasing up to 2.7 million cubic meters of water per day in the basins of the Adda, Brembo, Oglio and Serio rivers, thus helping to ensure the continuation of irrigation activities in the fields and supporting the local economy.

1

Enel SpA - Registered Office: 00198 Rome - Italy - Viale Regina Margherita 137 - Companies Register of Rome and Tax I.D. 00811720580 - R.E.A. 756032 - VAT Code 15844561009 - Stock Capital Euro 10,166,679,946 fully paid-in.

Disclaimer

Enel S.p.A. published this content on 12 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2022 13:53:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ENEL S.P.A.
09:54aENEL : continues its efforts to mitigate the impact of the state of drought on the Italian..
PU
08:30aLargest players drop out of Enel's Brazilian power distributor sale process- sources
RE
07/11ENEL SPA - ARCHEOLOGY AND RENEWABLE : thousands of years of history at Renaico
AQ
07/11Enel Spa - Enel Green Power and Vulcan Energy join forces on geothermal lithium project..
AQ
07/08ENEL S P A : Green Power and Vulcan Energy join forces on geothermal lithium projects
PU
07/08Vulcan Energy Resources, Enel Green Power to Develop Geothermal Lithium Projects in Ita..
MT
07/08Vulcan Energy, Enel Unit To Jointly Develop Lithium Projects In Italy
MT
07/07Australian shares rise on miners, energy uplift; NZ climbs
RE
07/07ENEL S P A : and Intesa Sanpaolo, new agreement to foster sustainable supplier growth
PU
07/05ENEL S P A : informs about the purchase of treasury shares between June 27th and July 1st,..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ENEL S.P.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 86 702 M 87 419 M 87 419 M
Net income 2022 5 534 M 5 580 M 5 580 M
Net Debt 2022 56 971 M 57 442 M 57 442 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,68x
Yield 2022 7,63%
Capitalization 53 263 M 53 704 M 53 704 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,27x
EV / Sales 2023 1,31x
Nbr of Employees 66 867
Free-Float 76,4%
Chart ENEL S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Enel S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENEL S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 5,24 €
Average target price 8,05 €
Spread / Average Target 53,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Francesco Starace Head-Marketing Division
Alberto de Paoli CFO, Head-Administration, Finance & Control
Michele Alberto Fabiano Crisostomo Chairman
Francesco Venturini Head-Administration & Management Control
Anna Chiara Svelto Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENEL S.P.A.-25.60%53 704
NEXTERA ENERGY-13.58%158 496
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION2.92%83 118
SOUTHERN COMPANY3.81%76 257
IBERDROLA, S.A.-2.50%65 026
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.1.55%64 795