(Alliance News) - Enel Spa on Friday finalized through its wholly owned subsidiary Enel Green Power the sale of 50 percent of the two companies that own all of the group's dedicated renewables assets in Australia, specifically Enel Green Power Australia Pty Ltd and Enel Green Power Australia Trust, currently wholly owned by EGP, to INPEX Corporation, following the fulfillment of all conditions under the sale agreement signed on July 13.

In line with the aforementioned agreement, INPEX paid total consideration of approximately EUR142 million, equivalent to EUR426 million enterprise value, referred to 100%.

The transaction as a whole generated a positive impact on Enel Group Ebitda of approximately EUR95 million, in addition to an expected positive effect on the group's consolidated net debt of approximately EUR142 million.

This amount does not include approximately EUR203 million of deconsolidated net debt in 2022, as EGPA was already classified as "held for sale."

The deal is in line with Enel's current strategic plan to build partnerships in certain businesses and geographic areas to increase value creation.

Enel Friday trades in green by 0.5 percent at EUR5.82 per share

By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.