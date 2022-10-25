Enel increases capacity and production in nine month update

(Alliance News) - Enel Spa on Tuesday reported it upped capacity and production in the first nine months of the year.

In the first nine months of 2022, the Rome-based electricity and gas distributor reported that total installed capacity at group level was 91,952 megawatts, up 2.4% from 89,810MW the previous year.

Total production was 182,661 gigawatt hours, up 6.5% from 171,588GWh a year prior in the same period.

Enel reported energy sold at group level in the nine month period totalled 242.3 terawatt hours, up from 232.6TWh the previous year.

The firm also upped its end users to 75.9 million from 75.0 million year-on-year.

Enel closed up 2.0% at EUR4.38 in Milan on Tuesday.

By Heather Rydings; heatherrydings@alliancenews.com

