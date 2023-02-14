Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Italy
  Borsa Italiana
  Enel S.p.A.
  News
  7. Summary
Enel launches over EUR1 billion bond in two tranches
AN
Upbeat European Commission Winter Forecast Eases Recession Fears, Boosts European Stocks
MT
Enel's 3Sun Secures EUR560 Million from UniCredit for Solar Panel Production Expansion in Italy
MT
Enel launches over EUR1 billion bond in two tranches

02/14/2023 | 02:22am EST
(Alliance News) - Enel Finance International NV, a Dutch-registered finance company controlled by Enel Spa, on Monday launched a EUR1.5 billion sustainability-linked bond in two tranches aimed at institutional investors on the eurobond market.

The new issue includes for the first time Enel's use of multiple Key Performance Indicators per tranche, further reinforcing Enel's commitment to an accelerated energy transition.

For the first time in a public bond placement, one tranche of the issue combines a KPI linked to the EU taxonomy with a KPI linked to the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

The other tranche of the bond is linked to two KPIs associated with the group's trajectory of complete decarbonization through the reduction of direct and indirect greenhouse gas emissions.

The issue, guaranteed by Enel, has been oversubscribed nearly 3 times, totaling total orders of about EUR4 billion and significant participation from socially responsible investors, allowing the group to continue to diversify its

investors.

Proceeds from the issue are expected to be used by EFI to finance the group's ordinary financing needs.

With the Strategic Plan presented to the financial community in November 2022, Enel committed to implement more than 80 percent of its 2023-2025 investment plan in line with the criteria of the EU taxonomy, given their significant contribution to climate change mitigation.

The issue includes all three of these new KPIs and is structured in two tranches: one of EUR750 million at a fixed rate of 4.000 percent, with a settlement date set for February 20, 2023 and maturity on February 20, 2031, and another of EUR750 million at a fixed rate of 4.500 percent, with a settlement date set for February 20, 2023 and maturity on February 20, 2043.

The issue, which has an average maturity of about 14 years, has an average coupon of 4.25 percent.

On Monday, Enel closed 0.2 percent in the red at EUR5.40 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 91 692 M 98 266 M 98 266 M
Net income 2022 4 986 M 5 343 M 5 343 M
Net Debt 2022 62 247 M 66 710 M 66 710 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,0x
Yield 2022 7,38%
Capitalization 54 893 M 58 829 M 58 829 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,28x
EV / Sales 2023 1,18x
Nbr of Employees 67 381
Free-Float 76,4%
Managers and Directors
Francesco Starace Chief Executive Officer & General Manager
Alberto de Paoli CFO, Head-Administration, Finance & Control
Michele Alberto Fabiano Crisostomo Chairman
Eugenio Belinchon Gueto Head-Brazil Internal Audit & Compliance
Anna Chiara Svelto Independent Director
