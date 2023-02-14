Enel launches over EUR1 billion bond in two tranches

(Alliance News) - Enel Finance International NV, a Dutch-registered finance company controlled by Enel Spa, on Monday launched a EUR1.5 billion sustainability-linked bond in two tranches aimed at institutional investors on the eurobond market.

The new issue includes for the first time Enel's use of multiple Key Performance Indicators per tranche, further reinforcing Enel's commitment to an accelerated energy transition.

For the first time in a public bond placement, one tranche of the issue combines a KPI linked to the EU taxonomy with a KPI linked to the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

The other tranche of the bond is linked to two KPIs associated with the group's trajectory of complete decarbonization through the reduction of direct and indirect greenhouse gas emissions.

The issue, guaranteed by Enel, has been oversubscribed nearly 3 times, totaling total orders of about EUR4 billion and significant participation from socially responsible investors, allowing the group to continue to diversify its

investors.

Proceeds from the issue are expected to be used by EFI to finance the group's ordinary financing needs.

With the Strategic Plan presented to the financial community in November 2022, Enel committed to implement more than 80 percent of its 2023-2025 investment plan in line with the criteria of the EU taxonomy, given their significant contribution to climate change mitigation.

The issue includes all three of these new KPIs and is structured in two tranches: one of EUR750 million at a fixed rate of 4.000 percent, with a settlement date set for February 20, 2023 and maturity on February 20, 2031, and another of EUR750 million at a fixed rate of 4.500 percent, with a settlement date set for February 20, 2023 and maturity on February 20, 2043.

The issue, which has an average maturity of about 14 years, has an average coupon of 4.25 percent.

On Monday, Enel closed 0.2 percent in the red at EUR5.40 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

