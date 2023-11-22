(Alliance News) - Profitability, flexibility and resilience will be the key words of Enel Spa's new business plan, which the company unveiled on Wednesday.

The company expects ordinary net income to grow and increase to between EUR7.1 billion and EUR7.3 billion.

The company said it expects a minimum fixed dividend per share of EUR0.43, with a potential increase to a 70 percent payout on ordinary net income if cash flow neutrality is achieved.

The group's ordinary Ebitda is expected to grow and increase to between EUR23.6 billion and EUR24.3 billion.

Between 2024 and 2026, the Enel group has planned total gross investments of around EUR35.8 billion through increased investments in networks where there is a balanced and stable regulatory framework, while also leveraging access to European financing and a less capital- and risk-intensive approach in renewables, thanks also to a new business model based on partnerships, the company explained in a note.

In detail, EUR18.6 billion in investments are expected in networks with a focus on improving quality, resilience and digitalization; EUR12.1 billion in gross investments in renewables; and EUR3 billion in customers, with active customer portfolio management through bundled multi-play offerings, including goods and services in an integrated portfolio offered through a single touchpoint.

Specifically, the group plans to focus investments in areas characterized by visible returns, a remunerative regulatory framework as well as stable macroeconomic and political environments, with 49 percent of gross investments in Italy, 25 percent in Iberia, 19 percent in Latin America and 7 percent in North America.

Enel by 2026 expects to build about 13.4 GW of new renewable capacity in all geographies where it is present thanks to a robust pipeline of about 450 GW, of which about 160 GW is at an advanced stage.

Flavio Cattaneo, chief executive officer of Enel commented, "The strategy we are announcing today aims to transform the Enel group into a leaner, more flexible and resilient organization, ready to meet the challenges and seize the opportunities that may arise in the future. We will take a more selective approach to investments over the next three years to maximize profitability and minimize risk."

"We will focus on our core countries by implementing integrated strategies, focusing on networks, renewable energy and value creation in the customer segment with bundled commercial offerings. Financial discipline will be the foundation of our strategy to enhance cash generation and efficiency, while sustainability will continue to drive our business decisions. By implementing these actions and achieving our goals, we will be able to further strengthen the group's financial position and increase value creation, thereby delivering solid returns to our shareholders."

Enel's stock opened Wednesday down 1.1 percent at EUR6.34 per share.

