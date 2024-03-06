Enel: record number of connections by 2023
These connections, around 90% of which are located in Europe, added 7.9 GW of renewable capacity to the distribution system in the regions in which Enel operates.
Of the 7.9 GW connected by Enel in 2023, Italy accounted for 4.7 GW. In total, Enel has connected around 39 GW to its distribution networks in Italy to date.
