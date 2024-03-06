Enel: record number of connections by 2023

Enel reports that its Enel Grids division, dedicated to electricity distribution, set a record by registering some 540,000 new connections from producer-prosumers (the latter term referring to consumers tending to become more professional and closer to the figure of producer) to its grids in 2023, an increase of 56% on the previous record set in 2022.



These connections, around 90% of which are located in Europe, added 7.9 GW of renewable capacity to the distribution system in the regions in which Enel operates.



Of the 7.9 GW connected by Enel in 2023, Italy accounted for 4.7 GW. In total, Enel has connected around 39 GW to its distribution networks in Italy to date.



