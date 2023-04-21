Advanced search
Enel's CEO candidate aims to cut costs, confirm dividend policy - Bloomberg News

04/21/2023 | 12:14pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: The headquarters of Italian energy company Enel in Milan, Italy

(Reuters) - Italy's biggest utility company Enel SpA plans to accelerate cost-cutting measures and maintain its dividend policy under its new government-proposed management, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Earlier this month, the Italian government decided on a board shake-up at the state-controlled company, proposing Flavio Cattaneo, currently executive vice president of high-speed train operator Italo, to succeed Francesco Starace as CEO and Paolo Scaroni, a former chief of Enel and Eni, as chairman.

Shareholders, including those led by UK fund Covalis, challenged the Italian government's decision to shake up the company's board, calling the process "opaque" and demanding clarification from Rome.

A shareholder vote on board appointments is due on May 10. The company was not immediately available for comment on the Bloomberg report.

(This story has been refiled to correct syntax in the headline)

(Reporting by Rahat Sandhu in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 106 B 116 B 116 B
Net income 2023 5 859 M 6 427 M 6 427 M
Net Debt 2023 53 004 M 58 138 M 58 138 M
P/E ratio 2023 9,97x
Yield 2023 7,36%
Capitalization 59 332 M 65 078 M 65 078 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,06x
EV / Sales 2024 1,18x
Nbr of Employees 65 124
Free-Float 76,4%
Chart ENEL S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Enel S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENEL S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 5,84 €
Average target price 7,01 €
Spread / Average Target 20,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Flavio Cattaneo Chief Executive Officer
Alberto de Paoli CFO, Head-Administration, Finance & Control
Michele Alberto Fabiano Crisostomo Chairman
Eugenio Belinchon Gueto Head-Brazil Internal Audit & Compliance
Anna Chiara Svelto Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENEL S.P.A.16.10%65 078
NEXTERA ENERGY-5.80%159 341
IBERDROLA, S.A.8.19%81 674
SOUTHERN COMPANY1.96%79 629
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-4.46%75 693
AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY, INC.-1.49%48 102
