ENEL S.P.A.

(ENEL)
Enel's Endesa Generacion Portugal Wins 15-Year Contract

08/27/2020 | 12:18pm EDT

By Kim Richters

Enel SpA said Thursday that Endesa Generacion Portugal has won a 15-year contract with the Portuguese National Electrical System.

The Portugese subsidiary of Spanish utility company Endesa SA, which in turn is part of Rome-based energy company Enel SpA, won the right to connect 99 megawatt of a new solar storage project to the national grid.

The award is part of "preliminary results of the second renewable tender organized by the Portuguese government," said Enel.

The construction of the project, which is located in the Algarve region and is expected to begin operations in 2024, will cost around 90 million euros ($106.5 million).

Write to Kim Richters at kim.richters@wsj.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
ENDESA -0.97% 23.39 End-of-day quote.-1.68%
ENEL S.P.A. -2.32% 7.617 Delayed Quote.10.27%
NATIONAL GRID PLC -0.84% 852.8 Delayed Quote.-8.93%
