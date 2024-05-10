Enel: sale of holdings held by Enel Perú

Enel announces that its subsidiary Enel Perú, controlled via Enel Américas, has finalized the sale of all stakes held in the power generation companies Enel Generación Perú and Compañía Energética Veracruz to Niagara Energy.



The transaction was finalized following the fulfillment of the conditions precedent set forth in the sale and purchase agreement, announced on November 22, 2023.



The total price amounts to approximately $1.3 billion. The total enterprise value relating to 100% of the assets sold amounts to approximately 2.1 billion US dollars (around 2 billion euros1).



The transaction will generate a positive impact on the Group's net income published in 2024 of around 7 million euros.





