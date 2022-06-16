Log in
    ENEL   IT0003128367

ENEL S.P.A.

(ENEL)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  01:03 2022-06-16 pm EDT
5.416 EUR   -2.52%
12:44pEnel sells its stake in Russian unit to local investors
RE
05:50aMARKETSCREENER’S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : June 16, 2022
06/15Enel near deal to sell Russian assets, sees Ukraine crisis boosting renewables -CEO
RE
Enel sells its stake in Russian unit to local investors

06/16/2022 | 12:44pm EDT
busFILE PHOTO: A logo of Italian multinational energy company Enel is seen in Milan

MILAN (Reuters) - Enel agreed to sell its 56.43% stake in Enel Russia for around 137 million euros ($144.15 million) to local investors, Italy's top utility said on Thursday.

The sale will have a negative impact on reported group net income of about 1.3 billion euros, mainly driven by the release of currency reserves, Enel said in a statement.

Such accounting effect will not have any impact on ordinary economic results, it added.

Enel said that the deal, signed with Russia's second-largest oil producer Lukoil and private fund Gazprombank-Frezia, is also expected to generate a positive effect on the group's consolidated net debt of about 550 million euros.

($1 = 0.9504 euros)

(Reporting by Claudia Cristoferi, editing Federico Maccioni)


© Reuters 2022
ChangeLast1st jan.
ENEL S.P.A. -2.81% 5.4 Delayed Quote.-21.15%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.52% 118.82 Delayed Quote.53.43%
PJSC GAZPROM -0.47% 316.2 End-of-day quote.-7.89%
PJSC LUKOIL 5.74% 4115 End-of-day quote.-37.37%
PUBLIC JOINT-STOCK COMPANY ENEL RUSSIA 0.31% 0.5254 End-of-day quote.-39.03%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.17% 57.125 Delayed Quote.-22.13%
WTI -0.08% 116.307 Delayed Quote.57.47%
Financials
Sales 2022 86 071 M 89 536 M 89 536 M
Net income 2022 5 715 M 5 945 M 5 945 M
Net Debt 2022 57 331 M 59 639 M 59 639 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,91x
Yield 2022 7,20%
Capitalization 56 459 M 58 732 M 58 732 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,32x
EV / Sales 2023 1,37x
Nbr of Employees 66 867
Free-Float 76,4%
Technical analysis trends ENEL S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 5,56 €
Average target price 8,41 €
Spread / Average Target 51,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Francesco Starace Head-Marketing Division
Alberto de Paoli CFO, Head-Administration, Finance & Control
Michele Alberto Fabiano Crisostomo Chairman
Francesco Venturini Head-Administration & Management Control
Anna Chiara Svelto Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENEL S.P.A.-21.15%58 732
NEXTERA ENERGY-20.53%145 746
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-4.50%77 129
SOUTHERN COMPANY-2.62%70 732
IBERDROLA, S.A.-4.09%65 992
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-4.68%60 815