(Alliance News) - Enel Spa has informed that Enel Peru has finalized the sale of its entire holdings in power distribution and supply company Enel Distribución Perú and advanced energy services company Enel X Peru to North Lima Power Grid Holding. The latter is controlled by China Southern Power Grid International.

CSGI acquired the holdings for a total consideration of approximately USD3.1 billion.

The total enterprise value referring to 100 percent of the assets involved in this transaction is approximately USD4 billion.

The transaction generated a reduction in the group's consolidated net debt of approximately EUR2.9 billion in 2024, which is in addition to the approximately EUR500 million reduction in net debt already reflected in the financial results of the 2023 consolidated financial statements, mainly due to the reclassification of the assets included in the scope of the transaction as "held for sale."

The transaction will generate a positive impact on the group's reported net income in 2024 of about EUR500 million.

Enel closed Wednesday's session in the green by 1.1 percent at EUR6.64 per share.

By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.