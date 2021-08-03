Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Enel S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ENEL   IT0003128367

ENEL S.P.A.

(ENEL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Enel to Acquire Hydro Plants Portfolio Through ERG Hydro Takeover

08/03/2021 | 02:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Mauro Orru

Enel SpA's subsidiary Enel Produzione SpA has signed an agreement to acquire ERG Hydro Srl and its portfolio of hydroelectric plants, in a deal that bolsters the group's installed renewable capacity in Italy.

The Rome-based energy company said late Monday that the agreement between Enel Produzione SpA and ERG Power Generation SpA, which owns ERG Hydro, is based on a consideration of 1.04 billion euros ($1.23 billion) for an enterprise value of EUR1 billion.

The company will fund the acquisition through cash flows from current operations and existing debt capacity.

ERG Hydro owns a portfolio of hydro plants for an installed capacity of 527 megawatts, consisting of 19 hydro plants and seven micro hydro plants. It also has seven large dams and four reservoirs.

Enel expects to close the transaction at the beginning of 2022, taking its installed hydro capacity in Italy to about 13 gigawatts and its total renewable capacity to about 14.5 gigawatts.

Write to Mauro Orru at mauro.orru@wsj.com; @MauroOrru94

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-03-21 0231ET

All news about ENEL S.P.A.
02:32aEnel to Acquire Hydro Plants Portfolio Through ERG Hydro Takeover
DJ
08/02ENEL S P A : Unit to Buy Hydro Plant Company ERG Hydro for $1.2 Billion
MT
08/02ENEL S P A : agrees to buy hydro assets from Italy's ERG in 1 bln euro deal
RE
08/02ENEL S P A : signs an agreement with ERG to acquire 527 MW of hydro plants
PU
08/02ENEL S P A : Largo Resources Receives Notice to Proceed on Its Battery Sales Con..
AQ
07/30GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Caterpillar, Chevron, Robinhood, Bayer, Gilead Sciences...
07/30ENEL : UBS maintains a Buy rating
MD
07/30DUAL-LISTED LARGO BRIEF : Receives Notice to Proceed on Its Battery Sales Contra..
MT
07/30ENEL : Goldman Sachs maintains a Buy rating
MD
07/29ENEL S P A : H1 Results Fall, FY21 Targets Confirmed
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 73 269 M 87 005 M 87 005 M
Net income 2021 5 492 M 6 521 M 6 521 M
Net Debt 2021 49 120 M 58 329 M 58 329 M
P/E ratio 2021 14,3x
Yield 2021 4,91%
Capitalization 78 648 M 93 473 M 93 392 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,74x
EV / Sales 2022 1,73x
Nbr of Employees 65 923
Free-Float 76,4%
Chart ENEL S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Enel S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENEL S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 7,74 €
Average target price 9,38 €
Spread / Average Target 21,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Francesco Starace Chief Executive Officer, Director & GM
Alberto de Paoli Chief Financial Officer & Head-Administration
Michele Alberto Fabiano Crisostomo Chairman
Anna Chiara Svelto Independent Director
Cesare Calari Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENEL S.P.A.-6.49%93 473
NEXTERA ENERGY2.15%152 821
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION14.80%80 853
IBERDROLA, S.A.-13.08%74 426
SOUTHERN COMPANY3.97%67 627
ORSTED A/S-25.10%62 378