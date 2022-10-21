Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Enel S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ENEL   IT0003128367

ENEL S.P.A.

(ENEL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  02:41 2022-10-21 am EDT
4.210 EUR   -0.73%
02:19aEnel to Sell 50% Stake in Grid-Services Unit
DJ
12:20aItalian Utility Enel to Divest 50% of Grid Service Business for $293 Million
MT
10/20Italy's Enel sells 50% of its grid services unit to CVC
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Enel to Sell 50% Stake in Grid-Services Unit

10/21/2022 | 02:19am EDT
By Giulia Petroni


Enel SpA said late Thursday that it has agreed to sell 50% of its grid-services unit Gridspertise Srl to private-equity firm CVC Capital Partners Fund VIII for a consideration of around 300 million euros ($293.6 million).

The Rome-based energy company said that the deal values the whole unit at EUR625 million, and that that could increase to EUR1 billion with potential deferred payments. The company said it expects the transaction to have a positive impact on group earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of around EUR500 million, as well as a positive effect on net debt of around EUR300 million.

The sale, which is subject to conditions including administrative authorizations, is expected to close at the end of the year, the company said. Following the transaction, Enel and CVC will jointly control the company.


Write to Giulia Petroni at giulia.petroni@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-21-22 0218ET

Analyst Recommendations on ENEL S.P.A.
Financials
Sales 2022 88 772 M 87 271 M 87 271 M
Net income 2022 5 523 M 5 429 M 5 429 M
Net Debt 2022 61 593 M 60 552 M 60 552 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,85x
Yield 2022 9,43%
Capitalization 43 086 M 42 357 M 42 357 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,18x
EV / Sales 2023 1,20x
Nbr of Employees 67 117
Free-Float 76,4%
Managers and Directors
Francesco Starace Chief Executive Officer & General Manager
Alberto de Paoli CFO, Head-Administration, Finance & Control
Michele Alberto Fabiano Crisostomo Chairman
Eugenio Belinchon Gueto Head-Internal Audit Latin American
Anna Chiara Svelto Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENEL S.P.A.-39.21%42 357
NEXTERA ENERGY-24.34%144 686
SOUTHERN COMPANY-7.41%68 766
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-16.84%68 751
IBERDROLA, S.A.-8.30%58 309
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-18.01%54 687