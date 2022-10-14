Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Enel S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ENEL   IT0003128367

ENEL S.P.A.

(ENEL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  11:06 2022-10-14 am EDT
4.145 EUR   +1.79%
10:44aEnel to sell stake in its grid services unit to CVC - sources
RE
10:36aItaly's enel in advanced talks to sell stake in its grid service…
RE
10/13Sunrun, Enel X Way to Jointly Deliver Home Electric Vehicle Charging Stations
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Enel to sell stake in its grid services unit to CVC - sources

10/14/2022 | 10:44am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: ENEL energy company in Niteroi near Rio de Janeiro

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy's biggest utility Enel is in advanced talks to sell a stake in its grid services unit to private equity firm CVC, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Friday.

Under the agreement, which could be signed in the next few days, CVC would buy a stake of 50% in Enel's Gridspertise unit, one of the sources told Reuters.

Enel declined to comment on the issue. CVC was not immediately available for comment.

The sale is part of Enel's broader strategy dubbed 'stewardship business model' under which the Italian group aims to attract investments from partners to jointly develop some of its businesses in the areas of renewable energy, electrification or services.

Gridspertise, which was set up last year, offers digital grid services to power distributors in Italy and abroad.

The unit manages activities related to digital meters and intelligent grid services to help its customers deal with the increasing amounts of power generated from intermittent renewable energy sources.

The unit mainly targets markets in Europe and Latin America, where Enel already has extensive business, but will also look to expand in North America and Asia-Pacific.

(Reporting by Francesca Landini and Elisa Anzolin, Editing by Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2022
All news about ENEL S.P.A.
10:44aEnel to sell stake in its grid services unit to CVC - sources
RE
10:36aItaly's enel in advanced talks to sell stake in its grid service…
RE
10/13Sunrun, Enel X Way to Jointly Deliver Home Electric Vehicle Charging Stations
MT
10/13Enel-Eni JV Wins EU Funding for Green Hydrogen Projects in Italy
MT
10/13ENEL : Goldman Sachs keeps its Buy rating
MD
10/12ENEL : Deutsche Bank maintains a Buy rating
MD
10/12Enel S P A : agrees on an 800 million U.S. dollar Sustainability-Linked general purpose fi..
PU
10/12PJSC LUKOIL (MISX:LKOH) completed the acquisition of a 26.9% stake in ..
CI
10/11Companies sell their businesses in Russia
RE
10/10Factbox-Companies sell their businesses in Russia
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ENEL S.P.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 88 772 M 86 683 M 86 683 M
Net income 2022 5 523 M 5 393 M 5 393 M
Net Debt 2022 61 593 M 60 144 M 60 144 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,54x
Yield 2022 9,82%
Capitalization 41 369 M 40 395 M 40 395 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,16x
EV / Sales 2023 1,18x
Nbr of Employees 67 117
Free-Float 76,4%
Chart ENEL S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Enel S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENEL S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 4,07 €
Average target price 7,71 €
Spread / Average Target 89,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Francesco Starace Chief Executive Officer & General Manager
Alberto de Paoli CFO, Head-Administration, Finance & Control
Michele Alberto Fabiano Crisostomo Chairman
Eugenio Belinchon Gueto Head-Internal Audit Latin American
Anna Chiara Svelto Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENEL S.P.A.-42.21%40 395
NEXTERA ENERGY-21.71%143 606
SOUTHERN COMPANY-6.61%68 085
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-16.12%67 750
IBERDROLA, S.A.-11.41%56 178
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-17.21%54 146