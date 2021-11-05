Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Enel S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ENEL   IT0003128367

ENEL S.P.A.

(ENEL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 11/05 08:23:38 am
7.228 EUR   -0.33%
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Enel working to take control of Latam broadband grid Ufinet - sources

11/05/2021 | 08:08am EDT
MADRID, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Europe's biggest utility Enel is preparing to take full control of fibre optic network operator Ufinet by exercising an option to buy the 79% owned by private equity firm Cinven, three sources with knowledge of the matter said.

The sources cautioned a final decision on how the deal could be structured had not been taken.

Enel, which already owns 21% of the South American broadband operator, could pay up to 2.1 billion euros ($2.4 billion) for the majority stake it does not already own, the sources said.

Enel and Cinven declined to comment.

Broadband networks are attracting interest from investors as customers use ever more data and TV services via mobile and home devices, a trend that accelerated during coronavirus lockdowns.

Enel has previously said it is keen to replicate business experience in Italian full-fibre grid Open Fiber elsewhere in the world. It has agreed to sell most of the 50% stake it is selling in Open Fiber to Australian infrastructure fund Macquarie.

Last November, Enel CEO Francesco Starace said Macquarie could be a potential partner for Ufinet, among others possible candidates.

After clinching control of Ufinet, Enel plans to launch a process to find a buyer for up to 49% and use the money to finance further expansion, taking advantage of the high valuations for these assets, one of the sources said.

Enel, which controls Spanish utility Endesa, has extensive energy operations in Latin America and has launched a financial services business in Columbia.

Ufinet manages more than 75,000 kilometres of optical fibre in Latin America countries, Mexico and the United States, shepherding data in more than 2,000 towns and cities.

Enel bought its stake in Ufinet International in 2018 when London-based Cinven split the company in two, selling 100% of its Spanish business to infrastructure fund Antin and the Latam business into Cinven’s sixth fund.

Enel, through its Enel X International unit, will lose its right of joint operational control of Ufinet if it does not exercise the option by the end of the year.

($1 = 0.8673 euros) (Reporting by Andres Gonzalez Esteberan in Madrid, Stephen Jewkes and Elvira Pollina in Milan Editing by Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ENDESA, S.A. 0.89% 19.925 Delayed Quote.-11.57%
ENEL S.P.A. -0.43% 7.22 Delayed Quote.-12.37%
11/04Enel Posts Lower Nine-Month Profit Amid Higher Revenue, Confirms 2021 Financial Targets
MT
11/04Enel increases investments by 20.4% in the first nine months of 2021 to accelerate grow..
PU
11/04Enel Nine-Month Profit Fell; Backs 2021 Guidance
DJ
11/04EMEA MORNING BRIEFING : BOE in Spotlight as Fed Dials Back Bond Purchases
DJ
11/02Element Fleet Management Enters Partnership with Enel X to Offer Smart Electric Vehicle..
MT
11/02ENEL : Deutsche Bank reiterates its Buy rating
MD
10/27ENEL X LAUNCHES &LDQUO;PAGARE DIGITA : carte e app che ti semplificano la vita", the guide..
PU
Analyst Recommendations on ENEL S.P.A.
Financials
Sales 2021 74 701 M 86 213 M 86 213 M
Net income 2021 5 469 M 6 312 M 6 312 M
Net Debt 2021 50 576 M 58 370 M 58 370 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,6x
Yield 2021 5,25%
Capitalization 73 693 M 85 096 M 85 049 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,66x
EV / Sales 2022 1,70x
Nbr of Employees 65 923
Free-Float 76,4%
Chart ENEL S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Enel S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENEL S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 7,25 €
Average target price 8,98 €
Spread / Average Target 23,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Francesco Starace Chief Executive Officer, Director & GM
Alberto de Paoli Chief Financial Officer & Head-Administration
Michele Alberto Fabiano Crisostomo Chairman
Anna Chiara Svelto Independent Director
Cesare Calari Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENEL S.P.A.-12.37%85 096
NEXTERA ENERGY9.86%166 311
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION10.33%77 718
IBERDROLA, S.A.-12.78%72 770
SOUTHERN COMPANY1.82%66 177
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.0.37%60 992