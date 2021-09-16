ENERGY EFFICIENCY: ENEL X BUILDS TWO LATEST-GENERATION PHOTOVOLTAIC SYSTEMS FOR SMEG

As a result of these measures, Smeg will reduce consumption at its production sites in Guastalla (province of Reggio Emilia) and Bonferraro (province of Verona), and avoid releasing around 41,000 tonnes of CO 2 into the atmosphere over the next 25 years

Rome, September 16th, 2021 - Energy efficiency is at the heart of the synergy between Enel X and Smeg, two companies that make innovation linked to sustainability a pillar of their respective strategies. With this in mind, the Enel Group's global business line, which offers services to accelerate innovation and guide the energy transition, will be installing two photovoltaic plants of 1.9 MW at Smeg's headquarters in Guastalla (province of Reggio Emilia) and 1.6 MW at the production site in Bonferraro (province of Verona), in addition to the existing plants. The plants will be equipped with cutting-edge,latest-generation technology which, thanks to the use of string inverters and power optimizers, will make it possible to monitor production performance down to the individual panel.

"With the interventions at Smeg group's production sites, we are allowing our partner to accelerate along the path to achieving sustainability goals through smart management of consumption," said Augusto Raggi, Head of Enel X Italy. "The photovoltaic systems we have developed are fundamental for the reduction of CO2 emissions of the Customer's production activities and represent the best technologies on the market for the production of energy from renewable sources. In order to create value, it is necessary to adopt behaviors that respect the environment and to rely on reliable interlocutors who share the same principles, and Enel X in this sense plays a leading role thanks to its know-how in the energy efficiency sector."

"Technological innovation and respect for the environment are the activities in which Smeg has been engaged for over 70 years. The attention we pay to environmental issues has led us to pursue a certain objective: to contribute to making our planet more eco-sustainable, in part by promoting the development of renewable energies with advanced projects that make us self-sufficient in terms of energy," declared Vittorio Bertazzoni, Smeg CEO. "This deep conviction has led us over time to manage our energy policies in an increasingly efficient manner, to the point of investing in two new photovoltaic systems with which we will ensure that 25% of the energy used in our factories in Guastalla (province of Reggio Emilia) and Bonferraro di Sorgà (province of Verona) will be self-produced and green. Every year we will produce 4 GWh of energy through the two dedicated plants in these production sites, reducing the emission into the atmosphere of 22,000 tonnes of CO2 at the Guastalla site and 19,000 tonnes at the Bonferraro di Sorgà site. By the end of 2022, through a certified supply process, we will be able to meet the residual energy needs of all our group plants by supplying certified green electricity generated 100% from renewable sources and methane gas with zero impact on greenhouse gas emissions.

All this is fully in line with the values that Smeg promotes: responsibility, sustainability, biodiversity and health, always with an eye on the future."

1