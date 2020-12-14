Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Enel S.p.A.    ENEL   IT0003128367

ENEL S.P.A.

(ENEL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Exclusive-Italy authorises Abu Dhabi fund to invest in TIM's grid - sources

12/14/2020 | 11:28am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Cables of optical fibre of Telecom Italia are seen in a telephone exchange in Rome

ROME (Reuters) - The Italian government has given Abu Dhabi's biggest sovereign fund a conditional green light to invest in Telecom Italia's (TIM) last-mile network, three sources close to the matter told Reuters on Monday.

The planned sale would give Abu Dhabi an indirect 10.3% stake in TIM's last-mile grid, a fourth source said, in a deal worth about 500 million euros ($608 million).

The Italian government has the power to block unwanted bids in industries deemed of strategic importance, such as telecoms, banking and health.

TIM agreed in August to sell to U.S. investment firm KKR 37.5% of a newly created company, FiberCop, into which the telecoms firm is transferring its secondary "last-mile" network, which links so-called street cabinets to homes.

Rome gave its green light to the deal in November, demanding that KKR commit to a government-sponsored plan to create a unified ultra-fast broadband network entitled to receive grants from the European Recovery Fund.

The government wants TIM to put the rest of its landline network into FiberCop with the last-mile grid and then merge it with rival Open Fiber, which is jointly controlled by Italian utility Enel and state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP). CDP is also TIM's second largest shareholder.

Following the first clearance, KKR informed the Italian government of its intention to sell up to 30% of the unit that will hold its FiberCop stake to Infinity Investments, a subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA).

The cabinet approved the deal with conditions on Dec. 10, said the sources, who asked not to be named because of the sensitivity of the matter.

They said the government had imposed conditions on the Abu Dhabi fund similar to those they've applied to KKR, without giving details, and that Infinity Investments would be an indirect and passive investor in TIM's unit.

ADIA, which is estimated to have $710 billion assets under management, only invests outside of the United Arab Emirates.

The Italian prime minister's office, ADIA and KKR all declined to comment.

($1 = 0.8229 euros)

(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte in Rome and Elvira Pollina in Milan; Additional reporting by Davide Barbuscia in Dubai; Editing by David Clarke)

By Giuseppe Fonte and Elvira Pollina


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ENEL S.P.A. 1.06% 8.125 Delayed Quote.13.82%
KKR & CO. INC. 0.74% 39.9327 Delayed Quote.35.82%
TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A. 1.02% 0.387 Delayed Quote.-31.15%
All news about ENEL S.P.A.
11:28aExclusive-Italy authorises Abu Dhabi fund to invest in TIM's grid - sources
RE
10:50aENEL S P A : Leonardo to Enter Strategic Partnership
DJ
10:35aENEL S P A : Leonardo to cooperate on security, energy efficiency
RE
09:42aENEL S P A : Invests $1.1 Billion in Five New Brazil Renewable-Energy Plants
DJ
09:31aENEL S P A : Green Power starts construction of 1.3 GW of new renewable capacity..
PU
12/11The New Green Energy Giants Challenging Exxon and BP
DJ
12/11ENEL S P A : EnergyHub and Enel X Partner to Expand EV Charging as a Grid Resour..
AQ
12/11ENEL S P A : X's JuiceAbility wins National Innovation Award ‘Premio dei P..
PU
12/10MAIRE TECNIMONT S P A : Enel Green Power and Maire Tecnimont Group's NextChem si..
AQ
12/10ALARM COM : EnergyHub and Enel X Partner to Expand EV Charging | Enel X
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 78 644 M 95 395 M 95 395 M
Net income 2020 4 954 M 6 009 M 6 009 M
Net Debt 2020 48 938 M 59 362 M 59 362 M
P/E ratio 2020 16,8x
Yield 2020 4,40%
Capitalization 81 805 M 99 086 M 99 230 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,66x
EV / Sales 2021 1,63x
Nbr of Employees 66 735
Free-Float 76,4%
Chart ENEL S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Enel S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENEL S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 9,21 €
Last Close Price 8,05 €
Spread / Highest target 42,9%
Spread / Average Target 14,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Francesco Starace Chief Executive Officer, Director & GM
Michele Alberto Fabiano Crisostomo Chairman
Alberto de Paoli Chief Financial Officer & Head-Administration
Anna Chiara Svelto Independent Director
Cesare Calari Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENEL S.P.A.13.82%99 086
NEXTERA ENERGY21.90%144 580
IBERDROLA, S.A.22.55%83 488
ORSTED A/S55.30%73 154
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION0.36%67 370
SOUTHERN COMPANY-5.15%63 818
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ