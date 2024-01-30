(Alliance News) - Fitch Ratings, Inc. announced Tuesday that it has confirmed Enel Spa's long-term debt rating at "BBB+." The agency also

maintained Enel's short-term rating at "F-2." The outlook remains "stable."

"Fitch's confirmation of the rating mainly reflects the company's strong operating performance in 2023 and the actions outlined in its Strategic Plan 2024-2026," reads the released note.

"The agency expects that the group's financial profile will benefit from the increased focus on investments in the regulated business, especially in Italy, operational efficiencies, and the priority placed on improving the profitability of renewable assets, which will drive Ebitda growth and cash flow generation," Enella writes in the press note.

Enel spa closed Tuesday's session in the green by 0.5 percent at EUR6.26 per share

By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.