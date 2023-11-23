November 23, 2023 at 10:02 am EST

(Alliance News) - Enel Spa announced Thursday that CEO and managing director Flavio Cattaneo on Nov. 22 bought back 1 million shares through a wholly owned subsidiary of him, at an average price of EUR6.3996 each and a value of EUR6.3 million.

Cattaneo now holds 2.5 million shares with a total value of EUR16 million.

Enel trades in the green by 0.1 percent at EUR6.40 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.