  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Enel S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ENEL   IT0003128367

ENEL S.P.A.

(ENEL)
  Report
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-04-28 am EDT
6.199 EUR   +0.55%
01:54pFrontis urges Enel investors to back Covalis' board recommendations
RE
04/28ENEL : Goldman Sachs maintains a Buy rating
MD
04/28Glass Lewis urge Enel investors to back Covalis' chairman candidate
RE
Frontis urges Enel investors to back Covalis' board recommendations

04/29/2023 | 01:54pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A logo of Italian multinational energy company Enel is seen in Milan

ROME (Reuters) - Proxy adviser Frontis Governance has urged shareholders in Enel to back a list of candidates for the new board promoted by the hedge fund Covalis and reject names put forward by the Treasury, a report seen by Reuters showed.

Investors in Italy's Enel, one of Europe's biggest utilities, vote on May 10 to appoint the new board.

The Treasury owns 23.6% of Enel and has faced a growing investor rebellion over the nominees it put forward this month, including its suggestion for chairman -- Paolo Scaroni, a former boss at Enel.

Covalis Capital, which holds around 1% of the Italian energy group, has proposed former top banker Marco Mazzucchelli for the chairmanship and presented a slate of independent candidates as an alternative to the government-backed names.

In its report, Frontis recommended that Enel shareholders back the Covalis list.

"Taking into account the level of independence of each slate, diversity and professional competencies of the nominees, we recommend to cast a NO VOTE for the slates submitted by the (Treasury)," Frontis wrote.

Frontis Governance advises Switzerland's Ethos, a group of pension funds and other investors.

Covalis, a London-based hedge fund, has complained of an "opaque process" regarding Enel, adding it was unclear "what the government's proposed slate stands for or what their plan is".

However, it has not put forward an alternative to the Treasury's nominee for the CEO post -- Flavio Cattaneo, a former chief at power grid operator Terna who is currently at high-speed train operator Italo.

(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, Editing by Crispian Balmer)


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 109 B 121 B 121 B
Net income 2023 5 910 M 6 523 M 6 523 M
Net Debt 2023 53 413 M 58 948 M 58 948 M
P/E ratio 2023 10,5x
Yield 2023 6,94%
Capitalization 62 979 M 69 505 M 69 505 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,06x
EV / Sales 2024 1,19x
Nbr of Employees 65 124
Free-Float 76,4%
Chart ENEL S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Enel S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENEL S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 6,20 €
Average target price 7,09 €
Spread / Average Target 14,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Flavio Cattaneo Chief Executive Officer & General Manager
Alberto de Paoli CFO, Head-Administration, Finance & Control
Michele Alberto Fabiano Crisostomo Chairman
Anna Chiara Svelto Independent Director
Cesare Calari Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENEL S.P.A.23.24%69 505
NEXTERA ENERGY-8.34%155 055
IBERDROLA, S.A.7.78%81 866
SOUTHERN COMPANY2.94%80 199
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-3.42%76 202
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-6.47%47 726
