(Alliance News) - European stock markets on Wednesday - according to the futures market - are expected to open without much movement, not far from parity as caution reigns ahead of the latest minutes of the Federal Reserve meeting, in addition to investors' expectation for preliminary data on Eurozone consumer confidence in February.

Among the corporate news preceding the ringing of the bell, it is mentioned that Enel announced Tuesday that it has successfully launched on the European market the issuance of a non-convertible, subordinated hybrid perpetual bond with a euro denomination, aimed at institutional investors, for a total amount of EUR900 million. The bond has been oversubscribed more than 3 times, totaling orders amounting to more than EUR3 billion.

The FTSE Mib, therefore, after closing up 0.1 percent at 31,701.48 last night, advances 67.50 points.

In Europe, Paris' CAC 40 advances 6.00 points, London's FTSE 100 is just below par, and Frankfurt's DAX 40 advances 6.40 points.

On Tuesday, the Mid-Cap closed 0.3 percent in the red at 45,347.16, the Small-Cap left 0.5 percent at 27,523.40, and the Italy Growth closed 0.3 percent in the red at 8,122.11.

On the Mib last night was Unipol, up 2.1 percent. The company reported Friday that it had posted a profit increase to EUR1.33 billion in 2023 from EUR866 million a year earlier. Following strong 2023 figures, the company decided to raise the dividend to EUR0.38 from EUR0.37 a year earlier.

A2A -- up 1.5 percent -- announced Tuesday that its board of directors reviewed preliminary consolidated results for fiscal 2023, which closed with Ebitda of EUR1.97 billion, up 32 percent from EUR1.50 billion in 2022. Ordinary Ebitda, i.e., net of extraordinary items recorded in the period, stood at EUR1.93 billion up 30 percent from FY2022 when it was EUR1.49 billion.

Strength also on DiaSorin, which closed bullish by 3.4 percent with price at EUR92.46 per share, after 0.9 percent red in the previous session and taking the title of best of the day.

Stellantis, on the other hand, closed down 0.9 percent after reporting January sales data. For the month, the company increased them, in line with the positive trend in the performance of the European market, where registrations grew 12 percent year-on-year. The merged PSA Groupe and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles giant reported a 17 percent increase over January 2023, with market share rising to 18 percent in January from 17 percent in January 2023.

Marked sales on Iveco, which closed the list down 3.7 percent, following a 2.2 percent red on the eve.

On the Mid-Cap, SOL closed bullish by 1.9%, after a 0.4% decline on eve.

Good buying also on Buzzi, which brought home a green of 2.1% to EUR31.84. Of note, Barclays promoted the stock to 'overweight' from 'equal weight' and raised its target price to EUR42.00 from EUR33.00

Juventus Football Club rose 1.0 percent after reporting Monday that it has fully repaid the EUR175.0 million bond with a coupon of 3.375 percent and maturing today. Interest on the Dublin-listed bond amounted to EUR5.9 million.

Tinexta - in the red by 3.0 percent - announced Monday the creation of a new business line dedicated to strategic consulting that will assist corporate clients in defining their strategic directions and executing high-impact transformational projects. Aurelio Matrone, Group Chief Strategy Officer at Tinexta, is in charge of the project.

Retrogrades for d'Amico, which gave up 4.0 percent to EUR6.08 per share, breaking a six-session bullish trend.

Among smallcaps, Beewize advanced 13% to EUR0.73, in its third bullish session.

Helix advanced 4.6 percent to EUR1.91 per share. It is reported that Intermonte downgraded the stock to 'outperform' from 'buy' and cut its target price to EUR2.40 from EUR2.80.

FNM--up 0.7 percent--announced that it has signed a purchase and sale agreement to acquire 80 percent of the share capital of Viridis Energia, an independent power producer, from Lagi Energia 2006 and HNF, in execution of the binding offer signed on January 16.

With the acquisition, the FNM group enters the renewable energy generation sector and strengthens the environmental goals of the strategic plan to 2025, which includes investments in innovative energy projects, further contributing to the goals of Agenda 2030 as well as the country's energy transition, the company explained in a note.

On a negative note, among several on the list, Tessellis gave up 4.2 percent, the subject of profit-taking after two sessions closed in the green with a total of about 7.5 percent.

Abitare In, on the other hand, left 2.5 percent on the parterre, with new price at EUR4.31 per share, in its sixth bearish session in a row.

Among SMEs, H-Farm closed up 9.8%, bringing its price to EUR0.12 per share.

Strength also on Ecomembrane, which closed ahead 6.5 percent, in its fifth bullish session.

SolidWorld Group gave up 2.9 percent after announcing Tuesday that 2023 revenues were EUR62 million, up 7.5 percent from the previous year, when they were EUR57.7 million, while value of production was about EUR66 million, up 8.4 percent on 2022, when it was EUR60.8 million.

Portobello -- in the red by more than 11 percent -- reported that it has completed the capital increase through accelerated bookbuilding that was launched Monday evening. A total of 661,050 new ordinary shares were subscribed and, of the EUR6.0 million offered, EUR4.6 million of the aucap was subscribed, bringing the share capital to EUR1.0 million, divided into 5.3 million ordinary shares, for a free float of nearly 44%.

In New York on the European night, the Dow closed down 0.2 percent, the Nasdaq gave up 0.9 percent, and the S&P slipped 0.6 percent.

Among the Asian exchanges, the Nikkei gave up 0.3 percent, the Hang Seng is picking up 2.1 percent, while the Shanghai Composite trades green by 0.1 percent.

Among currencies, the euro changes hands at USD1.0810 against USD1.0815 recorded in Tuesday's European stock close, while the pound is worth USD1.2626 from USD1.2645 on Tuesday evening.

Brent crude is worth USD82.59 per barrel versus USD82.36 per barrel at Tuesday's close. Gold, on the other hand, trades at USD2,030.48 an ounce from USD2,027.37 an ounce Tuesday night.

On Wednesday's economic calendar, a 10-year German Bund auction is scheduled at 1130 CET.

At 1300 CET coming from the US is the mortgage report, followed at 1400 CET by a speech by FOMC's Bostic, while at 2000 CET FOMC minutes will be released.

At 2230 CET coming up on weekly oil stocks.

Among companies, results from doValue, Matica Fintec, Recordati, Talea Group and TXT-Solutions are expected.

By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.