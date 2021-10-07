INNOVATION & SUSTAINABILITY: ENEL X AND ADR LAUNCH PIONEER PROJECT TO DEVELOP A LARGE STORAGE SYSTEM WITH SECOND LIFE BATTERIES

Enel X and Aeroporti di Roma will design an innovative storage system that will allow, through used electric vehicle batteries, for the storage of excess energy produced by a solar plant, which can cover evening energy demand peaks at the airport and provide services to the network

The project has attracted European funding from the Innovation Fund and will drastically reduce emissions at Italy's largest airport hub, improving the sustainability of the battery supply chain

Rome, October 7th, 2021 - Thanks to a partnership between Enel X and ADR (Aeroporti di Roma, Airports of Rome), second-life batteries from electric vehicles will be integrated into a 30 MW solar park being built at Rome Fiumicino Airport and scheduled to be finished by 2024, helping to drastically reduce emissions at the airport.

The project, called Pioneer- airPort sustaInability secONd lifE battEry stoRage, has been awarded a grant of more than 3 million euros from the Innovation Fund, the EU's climate innovation fund, and involves the construction of an innovative 10 MWh storage system based on electric vehicle batteries in their second-lifecycle. The batteries will be used to store the excess energy produced by the solar plant and cover any evening energy demand peaks at the airport.

Francesco Venturini, CEO of Enel X said: "For the first time, a large industrial site such as Fiumicino Airport, Italy's largest airport, will have an energy storage system utilizing second-life batteries from electric cars. We will use an innovative modular design to optimize integration costs and allow for the flexible use of batteries from cars. This pioneering project is added to the other important innovation activities we are carrying out within the framework of the European Commission's IPCEI calls for proposals to make the battery and electric vehicle supply chain increasingly sustainable, and once again confirms our commitment to combine innovation and sustainability".

Marco Troncone, CEO of Aeroporti di Roma said: "ADR has always been at the forefront of Sustainability and Innovation, and this project embraces both. This highly innovative project, one of the largest in the world, is fully integrated into our way of doing business, contributing to the continuous and steady recovery of the aviation sector in the direction of eco-sustainability. Furthermore, this is a solid demonstration of the necessary and proactive capacity to implement innovation that needs to be engaged to take full advantage of the opportunities for European and national support for the transition of a strategic sector for Italy".

The combination of this storage system and the photovoltaic plant will allow the airport, managed by Aeroporti di Roma, to accelerate the achievement of the zero CO2 emissions target by 2030. With this project, electric mobility becomes doubly sustainable. In their first-life use, the batteries allow electric cars to reduce the environmental impact of transport and pollution in our cities to zero. In second-life use, they allow for the implementation of stationary storage systems, which offer balancing services to the electricity grid, enabling even greater penetration of renewables into the electricity system. In this way, a

