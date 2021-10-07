INNOVATION & SUSTAINABILITY: ENEL X AND ADR LAUNCH PIONEER PROJECT TO DEVELOP A LARGE STORAGE SYSTEM WITH SECOND LIFE BATTERIES
-
Enel X and Aeroporti di Roma will design an innovative storage system that will allow, through used electric vehicle batteries, for the storage of excess energy produced by a solar plant, which can cover evening energy demand peaks at the airport and provide services to the network
-
The project has attracted European funding from the Innovation Fund and will drastically reduce emissions at Italy's largest airport hub, improving the sustainability of the battery supply chain
Rome, October 7th, 2021 - Thanks to a partnership between Enel X and ADR (Aeroporti di Roma, Airports of Rome), second-life batteries from electric vehicles will be integrated into a 30 MW solar park being built at Rome Fiumicino Airport and scheduled to be finished by 2024, helping to drastically reduce emissions at the airport.
The project, called Pioneer- airPort sustaInability secONd lifE battEry stoRage, has been awarded a grant of more than 3 million euros from the Innovation Fund, the EU's climate innovation fund, and involves the construction of an innovative 10 MWh storage system based on electric vehicle batteries in their second-lifecycle. The batteries will be used to store the excess energy produced by the solar plant and cover any evening energy demand peaks at the airport.
Francesco Venturini, CEO of Enel X said: "For the first time, a large industrial site such as Fiumicino Airport, Italy's largest airport, will have an energy storage system utilizing second-life batteries from electric cars. We will use an innovative modular design to optimize integration costs and allow for the flexible use of batteries from cars. This pioneering project is added to the other important innovation activities we are carrying out within the framework of the European Commission's IPCEI calls for proposals to make the battery and electric vehicle supply chain increasingly sustainable, and once again confirms our commitment to combine innovation and sustainability".
Marco Troncone, CEO of Aeroporti di Roma said: "ADR has always been at the forefront of Sustainability and Innovation, and this project embraces both. This highly innovative project, one of the largest in the world, is fully integrated into our way of doing business, contributing to the continuous and steady recovery of the aviation sector in the direction of eco-sustainability. Furthermore, this is a solid demonstration of the necessary and proactive capacity to implement innovation that needs to be engaged to take full advantage of the opportunities for European and national support for the transition of a strategic sector for Italy".
The combination of this storage system and the photovoltaic plant will allow the airport, managed by Aeroporti di Roma, to accelerate the achievement of the zero CO2 emissions target by 2030. With this project, electric mobility becomes doubly sustainable. In their first-life use, the batteries allow electric cars to reduce the environmental impact of transport and pollution in our cities to zero. In second-life use, they allow for the implementation of stationary storage systems, which offer balancing services to the electricity grid, enabling even greater penetration of renewables into the electricity system. In this way, a
1
virtuous cycle is established that further accelerates the decarbonization of transport and the electricity system.
As well as increasing the penetration of renewable power generation, the project will benefit the entire electric mobility supply chain by helping to increase battery lifespan, with a view to the circular economy of the supply chain, which makes it possible to further reduce the CO2 footprint of batteries with the same storage capacity, thanks to their further use.
The use of second-life batteries is a crucial step in the battery production chain, prior to their actual end of life, where they are recycled to ensure those valuable materials are available again to produce new batteries, with a circular and sustainable production vision. Enel X has long been committed to improving the sustainability of the battery supply chain. In addition to this project, the Enel Group's business line dedicated to innovative energy services has been given the green light from the European Commission this year to develop three other initiatives under the framework of the second IPCEI (Important Project of Common European Interest). Specifically, Enel X projects span applications in the fields of electric mobility, large stationary storage systems, the recycling and sustainable end-of-life management of lithium batteries.
ADR, Italy's leading and Europe's best airport hub over the last three years, has chosen to focus on digitalization, security, innovation and environmental sustainability, and has for some years now been working towards zero CO2 emissions by 2030, ahead of the targets set by the European airport sector, confirming its determination on the sustainability front and in particular, in the fight against climate change.
Enel X is the Enel group's global business line that offers services to accelerate innovation and drive the energy transition. A world leader in advanced energy solutions, Enel X operates demand response services, with approximately 7.4 GW of total capacity at a global level and 137 MW of installed storage capacity worldwide, as well as 232,000 charging points for electric vehicles globally1. By offering advanced solutions, including energy consumption management, financial services and e-mobility, Enel X provides each partner with an intuitive and customized ecosystem of technology platforms and consulting services, based on the principles of sustainability and the circular economy to provide people, communities, institutions and companies with an alternative model that respects the environment and integrates technological innovation into daily life. Every Enel X solution has the power to make the transition towards a low-carbon, electric and digital economy an affordable option for everyone, so we can build a more sustainable and efficient world together.
1 Public and private charging points, including includes interoperability points.
Aeroporti di Roma, an Atlantia Group company, operates and develops the Rome Fiumicino and Ciampino airports and carries out other activities connected and complementary to airport management. Fiumicino has two passenger terminals and caters for business and leisure customers on domestic, international and intercontinental routes; Ciampino is mainly used by low-cost airlines, express-couriers and for general aviation activities. In 2019, the ADR airport system welcomed 49.4 million passengers with more than 240 destinations worldwide accessible from Rome, thanks to the approximately 100 airlines operating at the two airports. (In 2020, following the impact of Covid- 19 on air transport, Fiumicino airport recorded just 9.8 million passengers, while Ciampino airport closed the year with
1.6 million passengers). In 2020, the Airports Council International Europe awarded Leonardo da Vinci the "Best Airport Award 2020". For the third year running, Leonardo da Vinci confirmed its position as the leading European hub with over 40 million passengers. The award adds to Airports Council International World recognition which, in 2020, for the third consecutive year awarded Leonardo da Vinci the "Airport Service Quality 2019" award, as the most popular airport in Europe among hubs with more than 40 million passengers. ADR's management capacity was also recognized by Skytrax in 2019, with the leading international rating and assessment company for the airport sector again awarding 4 Skytrax stars to Fiumicino as it did in 2017.
2
CONTACTS
Enel X
News Media Italy
T +39 06 8305 5699 ufficiostampa@enel.com gnm@enel.comenelx.com
Aeroporti di Roma
EXTERNAL RELATIONS AND INSTITUTIONAL AFFAIRS DIRECTORATE
Press Office
M +39 345 1283176 +39 366 6189258
Foreign Press
M +39 366 6029279 +39 348 2270950 pressoffice@adr.it
www.adr.it
3
Disclaimer
Enel S.p.A. published this content on 07 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2021 10:36:02 UTC.