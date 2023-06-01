Advanced search
    ENEL   IT0003128367

ENEL S.P.A.

(ENEL)
11:44:59 2023-06-01 am EDT
5.958 EUR   +1.71%
02:02pIntesa and Enel, agreement to develop Renewable Energy Communities
AN
12:54pCattaneo buys Enel shares for EUR4 million
AN
02:28aFutures up; wait for U.S. Senate vote
AN
Intesa and Enel, agreement to develop Renewable Energy Communities

06/01/2023 | 02:02pm EDT
(Alliance News) - Intesa Sanpaolo Spa and Enel X, a company of Enel Spa dedicated to the development of innovative energy efficiency solutions, on Thursday signed an agreement to encourage investments in energy from renewable sources and the consequent energy autonomy of companies and the country through a synergy aimed at incentivizing the creation of Renewable Energy Communities in the country.

The agreement was found within the framework of "Motore Italia Transizione Energetica," the group's program launched a few weeks ago to encourage investments in renewable sources with a specific project related to RECs, in line with the objectives of the PNRR and the European Green Deal.

As part of the more than EUR410 billion allocated by Intesa Sanpaolo between now and 2026 to support the objectives of the Plan's Missions, 76 billion is dedicated to investments in renewable energy plants and in interventions to support the energy transition.

The measures put in place make use of an agreement with ANCI to promote the spread of RECs in the territories, strategic partnership with Confindustria for the involvement of SMEs, subsidized financing with SACE guarantee for green energy production projects, collaboration with GSE to support sustainable development and ESG projects, and, indeed, agreements with specialized technical partners

"The collaboration between Italy's leading bank and Enel X constitutes a first partnership in the framework of the strategy aimed at guaranteeing Italian companies the technical and consulting support of specialized and selected partners that Intesa Sanpaolo is developing to promote RECs on territories and in private spaces, particularly on the rooftops of industries in our country, quantified in more than 100,000 industrial rooftops available to accommodate photovoltaic systems," the companies explained in a note.

Renewable Energy Communities constitute a virtuous project of self-production of electricity from green sources: groups of families, businesses, third sector entities, can choose to join together to self-produce and consume electricity from renewable sources, making energy "shareable in KM-zero."

The company that decides to invest in green energy production by placing photovoltaic panels on the roofs of its warehouses-or the farm that invests in agrisolar parks-becomes a 'producer' of energy, with a series of direct and indirect benefits starting from savings from self-consumption for the energy produced and consumed, to revenues from energy fed into the grid for the part exceeding self-consumption, to revenues from incentives for the part of energy shared that are recognized and shared among all members of the CER.

Intesa Sanpaolo on Thursday closed in the green 3.5 percent to EUR2.23 per share, while Enel up 1.7 percent to EUR5.96 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

