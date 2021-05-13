Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Enel S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ENEL   IT0003128367

ENEL S.P.A.

(ENEL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 05/13 03:55:56 am
7.87 EUR   -1.53%
03:49aRENAULT  : Develops At-Home Electric Car Charging Package With Enel X
MT
05/12RENAULT E-CHARGE : partnering with Enel X for new integrated charging solutions
PU
05/07ENEL S P A  : Updates May 2021
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Italy fines Google $123 million for abuse of dominant position

05/13/2021 | 03:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Google logo on office building in Irvine, California

MILAN (Reuters) -Italy's competition watchdog said on Thursday it had fined Google 102 million euros ($123 million) for abuse of its dominant position due to its Android mobile operating system and app store Google Play.

"Through android and the app store Google Play, Google has a dominant position which allows it to control the reach app developers have on final users," the regulator said in a statement, adding that almost three-quarters of Italians use smartphones running on Android.

The regulator said Google did not allow JuicePass, an electric vehicle (EV) services app from Enel X, to operate on Android Auto - which allows apps to be used while driving - unfairly limiting its use while favouring Google Maps.

Google has not been allowing the app on Android Auto for two years, which could compromise Enel X's ability to build a user base, the watchdog said.

"The contested conduct can influence the development of e-mobility in a crucial phase ... with possible negative spill-over effects on the spreading of electric vehicles," the antitrust regulator said.

Enel X is the "e-solutions" division of Italian utility Enel and Juice Pass mainly allows users to find charging stations on maps and view their details.

On top of the fine, the regulator said it had requested Google make JuicePass available on Android Auto.

Google was not immediately available for comment.

($1 = 0.8264 euros)

(Reporting by Maria Pia Quaglia; Editing by Giulia Segreti and David Clarke)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. -3.08% 2200.25 Delayed Quote.25.54%
All news about ENEL S.P.A.
03:49aRENAULT  : Develops At-Home Electric Car Charging Package With Enel X
MT
05/12RENAULT E-CHARGE : partnering with Enel X for new integrated charging solutions
PU
05/07ENEL S P A  : Updates May 2021
PU
05/07GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Square, Adidas, Peloton Interactive...
05/07ENEL S P A  : Q1 Profit Slips 6% As Operating Results Shrink
MT
05/06ENEL S P A  : in first quarter 2021 investments up 8.8% and yearly targets confi..
PU
05/06ENEL S P A  : Italy's Enel ramps up spending to drive green ambitions
RE
05/06GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Uber, AB Inbev, PayPal...
05/06Enel Backs 2021 Guidance Despite 1Q Earnings, Revenue Decline
DJ
05/04ENEL S P A  : promotes crowdfunding for Avanchair, the high-tech wheelchair
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 77 714 M 94 002 M 94 002 M
Net income 2021 5 397 M 6 528 M 6 528 M
Net Debt 2021 49 255 M 59 578 M 59 578 M
P/E ratio 2021 14,9x
Yield 2021 4,75%
Capitalization 81 226 M 98 099 M 98 250 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,68x
EV / Sales 2022 1,74x
Nbr of Employees 66 717
Free-Float 76,4%
Chart ENEL S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Enel S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENEL S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 9,41 €
Last Close Price 7,99 €
Spread / Highest target 50,2%
Spread / Average Target 17,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Francesco Starace Chief Executive Officer, Director & GM
Alberto de Paoli Chief Financial Officer & Head-Administration
Michele Alberto Fabiano Crisostomo Chairman
Anna Chiara Svelto Independent Director
Cesare Calari Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENEL S.P.A.-3.43%98 099
NEXTERA ENERGY-7.27%145 284
IBERDROLA, S.A.-4.83%86 221
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION13.18%79 714
SOUTHERN COMPANY7.11%69 658
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.4.56%63 417