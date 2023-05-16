Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Enel S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ENEL   IT0003128367

ENEL S.P.A.

(ENEL)
  Report
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  10:05:10 2023-05-16 am EDT
6.053 EUR   +0.58%
09:54aItaly hopes to use EU funds to protect firms from U.S. IRA scheme
RE
03:38aMib below 27,200 ahead of Italian inflation
AN
05/15Italy's watchdog clears Enel units of alleged unjustified payment requests
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Italy hopes to use EU funds to protect firms from U.S. IRA scheme

05/16/2023 | 09:54am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Rome

ROME (Reuters) - Italy wants to use billions of euros of EU funds to shield domestic companies from the impact of massive subsidies being offered to firms based in the United States, a senior government official said on Tuesday.

European nations fear that the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), which provides $430 billion of subsidies to spur investment in the U.S. for electric vehicles and other clean technologies, will disadvantage companies based in Europe.

The European Commission is loosening some state aid rules to help individual member countries stem a potential stream of European companies heading across the Atlantic.

However, Italy, whose public debt is proportionally the highest in the euro zone after Greece, does not have the budget leeway to provide significant support for its companies.

Instead, the official said Rome was looking to invest part of the European Union post-COVID funds it is expecting to receive by 2026 to help its national firms, including offering tax breaks for the ecological renovation of industrial plants.

Italy is due to receive some 200 billion euros ($220 billion) in EU loans and grants, but is falling behind schedule in terms spending the cash it has already received and in meeting targets, which trigger the release of fresh payments.

Rome is renegotiating with Brussels its funding plans to drop projects that it will be unable to finalise by 2026 and replace them with others that can be completed on time. It is also selecting those eligible for the REPowerEU plan, which aims to wean the bloc off Russian gas and boost the green transition.

SPENDING STRUGGLES

Italy believes it can obtain at least 6 billion euros from this programme, and plans to shift part of the post-COVID funds as well as 3 billion euros from domestic programmes to boost the resources available for strategic energy projects.

The official said REPowerEU will be crucial to finance massive national energy infrastructure investments, which are being proposed by state-controlled majors such as Eni, Enel, Snam and Terna.

Part of the resources could be devoted to building a link to bring gas and hydrogen produced in north Africa to Europe.

Italy is earmarked to receive a significantly greater amount of money from the post-COVID fund than any other EU member state, but the official said the previous governments of Giuseppe Conte and Mario Draghi were naive to push for such a huge sum.

He said Italy, which has traditionally struggled to use up its quota of EU financing, was always going to find it hard to spend the new funds by the 2026 cut-off date. However, he said the government was determined not to lose any of the cash.

Italy is waiting to receive a third tranche of funds from Brussels worth 19 billion euros, which was initially due to be approved in February but was frozen pending clarification.

The official said the administration was confident it would unlock this money by May.

($1 = 0.9084 euros)

(Reporting by Angelo Amante; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

By Giuseppe Fonte, Angelo Amante and Crispian Balmer


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -0.33% 0.6141 Delayed Quote.-3.79%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.10% 1.1502 Delayed Quote.1.55%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.29% 0.68503 Delayed Quote.-1.44%
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX -0.18% 456.74 Real-time Quote.0.12%
ENEL S.P.A. 0.60% 6.053 Real-time Quote.19.64%
ENI S.P.A -0.66% 13.256 Real-time Quote.0.45%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.08% 0.011173 Delayed Quote.-1.22%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX -0.11% 148.18 Real-time Quote.-2.63%
SNAM S.P.A. 0.00% 5.112 Real-time Quote.12.92%
TERNA S.P.A. 0.70% 8.106 Real-time Quote.16.67%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.10% 0.918873 Delayed Quote.-1.39%
All news about ENEL S.P.A.
09:54aItaly hopes to use EU funds to protect firms from U.S. IRA scheme
RE
03:38aMib below 27,200 ahead of Italian inflation
AN
05/15Italy's watchdog clears Enel units of alleged unjustified payment requests
RE
05/15Mib up timidly, Recordati leads list
AN
05/15Mib at 27,400 on start before Eurozone macro data
AN
05/15Indices expected to rise moderately at startup
AN
05/12Europe set for two new gigafactories as it lures battery makers
RE
05/12Europeans in the green; Leonardo tops the Mib.
AN
05/12Enel appoints Cattaneo as CEO, sets chairman powers
RE
05/12Enel, cda appoints Flavio Cattaneo as ad and dg
AN
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ENEL S.P.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 108 B 118 B 118 B
Net income 2023 5 963 M 6 483 M 6 483 M
Net Debt 2023 53 816 M 58 509 M 58 509 M
P/E ratio 2023 10,3x
Yield 2023 7,12%
Capitalization 61 140 M 66 471 M 66 471 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,06x
EV / Sales 2024 1,18x
Nbr of Employees 65 718
Free-Float 76,4%
Chart ENEL S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Enel S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENEL S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 6,02 €
Average target price 7,19 €
Spread / Average Target 19,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Flavio Cattaneo CEO, Director & General Manager
Alberto de Paoli CFO, Head-Administration, Finance & Control
Paolo Scaroni Chairman
Johanna Arbib Independent Director
Mario Corsi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENEL S.P.A.19.64%66 471
NEXTERA ENERGY-7.25%156 896
IBERDROLA, S.A.8.33%81 057
SOUTHERN COMPANY2.72%78 967
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-5.38%74 237
AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY, INC.-5.12%46 343
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer