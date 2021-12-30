Italy household energy bills to jump in next quarter - regulator

MILAN, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Italian household electricity
prices will jump 55% in the first quarter of next year and gas
prices will rise 41.8% due to higher commodity prices, energy
watchdog ARERA said on Thursday.
The increases take into account 3.8 billion euros ($4.3
billion) of public money stumped up by the government to curb
the surge in retail energy bills in the first three months of
next year.
Without these measures, power and gas prices for families on
the regulated market would have risen by 65% and 59.2%
respectively, ARERA said.
Soaring energy prices, triggered by heavy demand for gas as
economies look to emerge from the coronavirus pandemic, have
prompted governments across Europe to introduce measures like
subsidies and tax breaks to try to shield consumers from high
bills.
They have also led to calls in some countries for EU-wide
solutions, though other governments are wary of long-lasting
regulatory reform for what they say could be short-term price
spikes.
The head of ARERA, Stefano Besseghini, acknowledged that
many Italians faced serious and unexpected hardship.
"ARERA is considering changes to the part of regulations
that normally applies to ordinary phases, adapting it ... to
what is an unprecedented situation."
Rome, keen to support lower-income households as the health
pandemic takes its toll, has spent around 8 billion euros
overall since July to curb hikes in energy bills.
Besides one-off measures, including a 5% cut in VAT on gas
in the first quarter, it is looking into longer-term structural
reform of the energy market.
ARERA said money from the government allowed "system
charges" in bills to be temporarily suspended.
System charges, which include things like renewable energy
subsidies and nuclear decommissioning, account on average for
more than 20% of Italians’ final bills.
ARERA reviews power and gas prices quarterly for households
still on Italy’s "protected", or regulated, market. Some of the
measures can also affect the bulk of consumers and businesses
who are now on the liberalised market.
