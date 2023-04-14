Advanced search
    ENEL   IT0003128367

ENEL S.P.A.

(ENEL)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  06:36:32 2023-04-14 am EDT
5.779 EUR   +0.38%
06:18aItaly investigating Enel over dominant position in EV charging
RE
06:05aItalian Watchdog Probes Enel Over Potential Anti-competitive Practices in Electric Mobility Sector
MT
04:49aEnel Probed Over Potential Abuse of Dominant Position in Electric Mobility Sector -- Update
DJ
Italy investigating Enel over dominant position in EV charging

04/14/2023 | 06:18am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A logo of Italian multinational energy company Enel is seen in Milan

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy's antitrust authority said on Friday it had opened an investigation into Enel, the country's biggest utility, over possible abuse of its dominant position in electric vehicle charging points.

The probe involves Enel's units Enel X Way, Enel X Way Italia and Ewiva, it said.

Ewiwa is part of a joint venture with Germany's Volkswagen AG.

Enel said in a note that its units had always acted according to the rules and they were "confident they will be able to demonstrate the full legality and correctness of their actions" to the antitrust authority.

On Thursday Enel said it planned to add more than 10,000 electric-vehicle chargers in the U.S. and over 2 million in total across North America by 2030.

(Reporting by Alessia Pé; editing by Gavin Jones and Jason Neely)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ENEL S.P.A. 0.52% 5.788 Delayed Quote.14.45%
VOLKSWAGEN AG 0.49% 126.72 Delayed Quote.8.30%
VOLKSWAGEN AG 0.84% 155.55 Delayed Quote.4.47%
Analyst Recommendations on ENEL S.P.A.
Financials
Sales 2023 106 B 117 B 117 B
Net income 2023 5 859 M 6 476 M 6 476 M
Net Debt 2023 53 004 M 58 581 M 58 581 M
P/E ratio 2023 9,83x
Yield 2023 7,47%
Capitalization 58 488 M 64 642 M 64 642 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,06x
EV / Sales 2024 1,18x
Nbr of Employees 65 124
Free-Float 76,4%
Chart ENEL S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Enel S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENEL S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 5,76 €
Average target price 7,01 €
Spread / Average Target 21,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Francesco Starace Chief Executive Officer & General Manager
Alberto de Paoli CFO, Head-Administration, Finance & Control
Michele Alberto Fabiano Crisostomo Chairman
Eugenio Belinchon Gueto Head-Brazil Internal Audit & Compliance
Anna Chiara Svelto Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENEL S.P.A.14.45%64 642
NEXTERA ENERGY-5.68%159 544
IBERDROLA, S.A.6.72%81 183
SOUTHERN COMPANY0.99%78 902
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-3.48%76 402
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-4.83%48 745
