  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Enel S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ENEL   IT0003128367

ENEL S.P.A.

(ENEL)
  Report
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-04-24 am EDT
6.028 EUR   +1.64%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Italy's Treasury reassures investors on Enel green drive, debt cut, sources say

04/24/2023 | 02:02pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Prototype of a bifacial photovoltaic module inside Enel's solar panel gigafactory in Sicily

MILAN/ROME (Reuters) - Italy's Treasury has told investors it wants utility Enel to continue to play a leading role in renewable energies while accelerating the disposal of assets and maintaining its dividend policy, two sources familiar with the matter said.

Investors in Enel, Italy's biggest utility, will vote on May 10 on a new board of directors for the company, whose single largest shareholder is the Treasury with a 23.6% stake.

Earlier this month Rome decided to propose a management shake-up at the group, putting forward a slate of six new candidates and ousting current Enel CEO Francesco Starace, who has been at the helm since 2014.

The Treasury indicated Flavio Cattaneo, currently the executive vice president of high-speed train operator Italo and a former CEO at power grid operator Terna, would succeed Starace. The government has also proposed that Paolo Scaroni, a former Enel and Eni CEO, become the company's new chairman as part of the shake-up.

Hedge fund Covalis, an investor in Enel, presented an alternative list of nominees, criticizing the Treasury's appointment process and asking for explanations on Rome's strategy for the group.

In meetings with leading proxy advisers and Enel institutional investors, Treasury officials said Rome would seek no change in the group's current energy transition plan, confirming its role as a leader in renewable energy globally, said the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The officials added that Enel's new management would target an acceleration of debt reduction through asset disposals compared with a plan presented in November, according to the sources.

Reuters previously reported that the government had grown restless over Enel's debt, which climbed to around 60 billion euros ($66.17 billion) in 2022 from 45.5 billion in 2020, when Starace was reappointed for a third term.

The current dividend policy will be confirmed, Treasury officials told investors, adding that Rome was supporting the entire six-candidate list and was not open to compromise on it.

Covalis presented a six-candidate slate of nominees with former banker Marco Mazzucchelli for the chairman's position. It is pushing for a reform of the corporate governance at Enel with an independent board for the group.

($1 = 0.9068 euros)

(Editing by Paul Simao)

By Francesca Landini and Giuseppe Fonte


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ENEL S.P.A. 1.64% 6.028 Real-time Quote.17.91%
ENI S.P.A 0.38% 13.818 Real-time Quote.3.61%
TERNA S.P.A. -0.39% 7.754 Real-time Quote.12.81%
All news about ENEL S.P.A.
Analyst Recommendations on ENEL S.P.A.
Financials
Sales 2023 106 B 116 B 116 B
Net income 2023 5 896 M 6 473 M 6 473 M
Net Debt 2023 53 413 M 58 637 M 58 637 M
P/E ratio 2023 10,1x
Yield 2023 7,25%
Capitalization 60 256 M 66 150 M 66 150 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,08x
EV / Sales 2024 1,18x
Nbr of Employees 65 124
Free-Float 76,4%
Chart ENEL S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Enel S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENEL S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 5,93 €
Average target price 6,99 €
Spread / Average Target 17,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Flavio Cattaneo Chief Executive Officer & General Manager
Alberto de Paoli CFO, Head-Administration, Finance & Control
Michele Alberto Fabiano Crisostomo Chairman
Anna Chiara Svelto Independent Director
Cesare Calari Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENEL S.P.A.17.91%66 150
NEXTERA ENERGY-5.51%159 827
IBERDROLA, S.A.8.28%81 815
SOUTHERN COMPANY3.08%80 273
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-4.50%75 801
AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY, INC.-1.08%48 313
