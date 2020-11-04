McDonald's Italia meets Enel X: the first restaurant chain in Italy to accept the challenge of sustainable mobility, with 200 charging points for electric cars

McDonald's Italia meets Enel X: the first restaurant chain in Italy to accept the challenge of

Milan, November 4th, 2020 - A new partnership between McDonald's Italia and Enel X which, by the end of 2021, will see the installation of 200 charging points for electric vehicles inside the 100 McDonald's car parks across Italy.

Enel X's know how and cutting-edge technology is combined with the extensiveness of McDonald's restaurants: an exceptional alliance, which aims to facilitate the transition towards electric mobility and to underline the importance of a green footprint that both businesses have been prioritizing for several years.

Thanks to the new agreement signed by McDonald's and Enel X, the JuicePole and JuicePump charging stations will be installed inside the car parks of McDonald's restaurants and will offer a new service to customers, allowing two vehicles to be charged simultaneously with available power of up to 22 kW in AC for the JuicePoles and of at least 50 kW in DC for the JuicePumps. With the latter, an average of about 30 minutes will be sufficient to "charge up" with electrical energy1, the equivalent of the average time it takes McDonald's customers to have a meal inside the restaurant.

This kind of partnership will mean important results can also be achieved in terms of environmental impact: the charging points working at maximum output will lead to a net saving of over 1,800 tons of CO2 emitted into the atmosphere, a figure that corresponds to the CO2 absorbed by over 100,000

trees in one year.

The first charging stations installed at the McDonald's restaurants of Desio, Eboli, Loreto, San Benedetto del Tronto, Ancona and Osimo, of which the last three are already active and visible on the app, like for example JuicePass. The implementation plan will soon involve the new cities of Piombino, Barberino di Mugello, Alessandria, Quartu Sant'Elena and Florence.

"We are the biggest restaurant chain in the world and we feel we should get directly involved in some of today's more urgent social and environmental challenges," states Tommaso Valle, Corporate Relations and Sustainability Director at McDonald's Italia. "Through a new partnership with Enel X, which we are really proud of, we can confirm our daily commitment towards reduced environmental

