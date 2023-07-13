(Alliance News) - On Thursday, major European stock markets continue their bullish trajectory, with Milan doing best of all.

Thus, the FTSE Mib is up 0.9 percent to 28,806.66, the Mid-Cap gains 0.6 percent to 43,142.65, the Small-Cap is in the fractional red 26,753.15, while Italy Growth rises 0.1 percent to 9,099.97.

In Europe, Paris' CAC 40 is up 0.7 percent, London's FTSE 100 is up 0.3 percent while Frankfurt's DAX is up 0.6 percent.

On the macro front, of note, Eurozone industrial production fell short of expectations in May, according to Eurostat data on Thursday, down 2.2% year-on-year.

According to the consensus cited by FXStreet, production would have weakened by 1.2 percent year-on-year in May. This would still have been well below the 0.2 percent annual increase recorded in April.

The main index in Piazza Affari is entirely tinged with green, with banks in pole position: MPS picks up 2.8 percent, BPER Banca 1.8 percent, Banca Mediolanum 1.6 percent while Banco BPM and UniCredit rise 1.4 percent.

Intesa Sanpaolo, up 1.3 percent, is also doing well.

TIM, finishes at the bottom but still picks up 0.2 percent after the Antitrust Authority closed its investigation into some clauses in the agreement between Telecom Italia and DAZN on the broadcasting of Serie A soccer league matches in the three-year period 2021-2024.

Based on the revenues derived to the two companies from the marketing of TV rights for the 2021-2022 season, the Authority fined TIM EUR760,776.82 and DAZN EUR.7.2 million. For the three-year period 2021-2024, following the tender called by the Football League in 2021, the holder of TV rights is DAZN.

Prior to the opening, TIM announced that it had placed a EUR750 million fixed-rate senior unsecured bond offered to institutional investors, maturing July 31, 2028, with a coupon of 7.875 percent per annum.

In addition, the shareholders' meeting of TIM Brasil Serviços e Participações, the group's wholly owned holding company, which in turn controls 66.58 percent of TIM, approved the issuance of a bond, non-convertible and intended for institutional investors, amounting to BRL4.25 billion, equivalent to about EUR800 million at current exchange rates.

Enel--up 1.0%--informed that it and its listed subsidiary Enel Chile have signed a share purchase and sale agreement with Sonnedix Chile Arcadia Spa and Sonnedix Chile Arcadia Generación, both subsidiaries of international renewable energy producer Sonnedix, involving the sale of Enel's and Enel Chile's entire shareholdings in Arcadia Generación Solar Spa, a Chilean company that owns a portfolio of four photovoltaic plants.

The agreement calls for the buyers to pay, for the entirety of the stakes, a total consideration, subject to usual adjustments for this type of transaction, of USD550 million, or about EUR504 million, corresponding to 100 percent of the enterprise value agreed by the parties.

The company, through its wholly owned subsidiary Enel Green Power, has signed an agreement with INPEX Corporation, to sell 50% of the two companies that own all of the group's assets in Australia, specifically Enel Green Power Australia Pty Ltd and Enel Green Power Australia Trust, currently wholly owned by EGP, for a total consideration of approximately EUR400 million enterprise value, referring to 100%, of which approximately EUR140 million is in debt.

On the Mid-Cap, Tod's gives up 1.7 percent and ends up at the bottom of the list, after announcing Wednesday evening that Walter Chiapponi will leave the creative direction of Tod's Men's and Women's brand collections. The decision, it says, was made by mutual agreement.

Salvatore Ferragamo also hurt, down 0.8 percent. Barclays cut its target price on the stock to EUR14.00 from EUR16.00 with an 'underweight' rating.

Banca Ifis -- in the green by 0.6 percent -- reported Thursday that the board of directors appointed Simona Arduini as its new vice chairman.

Maire Tecnimont rises 1.2 percent after its subsidiary NextChem Holding, through Stamicarbon, part of the Sustainable Technology Solutions business unit, won licensing and proprietary equipment supply contracts for an ammonia and urea complex worth a total of about EUR100 million, representing Stamicarbon's most valuable acquisition in its history.

Tamburi Investment Partners gives up 0.1 percent. The investment firm has formed a club deal with some of Italy's leading family offices to purchase an additional 20 percent stake in Investindesign, a company that holds an approximately 47 percent stake in Italian Design Brands, which was recently listed on Euronext Milan.

The purchase of the stake - for a total consideration of EUR28.4 million - will be made by Club Design, a company in which TIP itself has a 20 percent stake and other investors identified by TIP, at a price per share identical to that of the acquisition made in May by TIP.

Tinexta picks up 0.4 percent after reporting Wednesday that subsidiary InfoCert exercised its option to buy the remaining 40 percent of Oodrive, in which it already held 60 percent.

The consideration for the purchase of the 40 percent stake is about EUR30.6 million. Under the terms of the agreement, the option was exercisable following the approval of CertEurope's 2022 budget.

Among small-cap companies, Somec is on par at EUR30.70 per share.

The company announced on Thursday that it had signed a preliminary agreement aimed at reorganizing the Treviso-based Fabbrica Works, a company already indirectly controlled through its U.S. subsidiary Fabbrica and at the time established to support from the technical production side the latter's commercial growth in its main reference markets.

Piquadro rises with 3.9 percent touching the top after announcing that it has suspended its buyback plan, coming in at just under 2.0 million treasury shares, or nearly 4.0 percent of its share capital.

Better off is only Aquafil, with 5.2%.

Landi Renzo gives up 0.5 percent. The soiety's board of directors co-opted Annalisa Stupenengo as the group's chief executive officer and also appointed her as general manager.

TXT e-solutions gives up 0.9 percent a day after signing an agreement to acquire assets belonging to the Embedded Graphics business of Presagis Canada, Presagis Europe and Presagis USA, subsidiaries of CAE, a leading Canadian Aerospace & Defense company. Completion of the transaction is subject to the fulfillment of certain anticipated conditions and is expected in the third quarter of 2023.

On the alternative capital market of Borsa Italiana, CleanBnB rises 3.7 percent. On Wednesday evening, it reported that the board of directors reviewed some management data-not audited-for the second quarter and first half of 2023. During the latter, managed stays totaled 41,025, up 54 percent from 26,583 in the first half of 2022.

This operating result was also reflected in the gross booking volume, i.e., receipts from guests for managed stays, which reached EUR16.8 million, up 65 percent from EUR10.2 million collected in the first half of 2022.

NVP - in the black by 0.6 percent - announced that it has signed a term sheet with Euroscena, a company whose share capital is wholly owned by Mediapro International, and Mediapro itself, detailing the guidelines of the agreements regarding NVP's purchase of a business unit owned by Euroscena.

Among Asian exchanges, the Nikkei closed up 1.5 percent, the Shanghai Composite in the green by 1.3 percent while the Hang Seng finished up 2.6 percent.

In New York on Wednesday, the Dow closed up 0.3 percent to 34,347.43, the Nasdaq finished in the green 1.2 percent to 12,918.96 and the S&P 500 marked a plus 0.7 percent to 4,472.16.

Among currencies, the euro changed hands at USD1.1167 against USD1.1121 in Wednesday's European equities close, while the pound was instead worth USD1.3060 from USD1.3000 on Wednesday evening.

Among commodities, Brent crude is worth USD80.35 per barrel versus USD80.12 per barrel at Wednesday's close. Gold, meanwhile, trades at USD1,960.14 an ounce from USD1,956.74 an ounce on Wednesday evening.

On Thursday's macroeconomic calendar, the minutes of the European Central Bank's latest meeting will be released at 1330 CEST, an hour before moving to the U.S., where data on unemployment benefit claims and the producer price index will be released. In the afternoon, focus on U.S. gas stocks and, in the evening, the Federal Reserve's balance sheet.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.