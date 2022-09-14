"NEL CUORE DEL SUD": ENEL CUORE AND FONDAZIONE CON IL SUD HAVE SELECTED SEVEN PROJECTS TO GIVE A REAL BOOST TO THE INLAND AREAS OF SOUTHERN ITALY

Rome, September 14th, 2022 - Seven projects are being implemented in order to contribute to social and economic growth in the inland areas of Southern Italy, rediscovering ancient crafts and traditions, and promoting social inclusion and employment for people in need. The projects were selected as part of the call for proposals "Nel cuore del sud" ("In the heart of the South") promoted by Enel Cuore, the nonprofit organization owned by Enel Group, and Fondazione CON IL SUD, which is aimed at voluntary sector organizations in Basilicata, Calabria, Campania, Apulia, Sardinia and Sicily. A total of 1.5 million euros will be allocated to fund the selected initiatives, which will foster programs to help individuals who are vulnerable or at risk of marginalization and social hardship to become independent, as well as promoting and enhancing the potential and excellence of the inland areas of Southern Italy, namely tourism, handicraft, agriculture, and food and wine (1,472 municipalities out of a total of 2,116).

"We decided to launch the call for proposals "Nel Cuore del Sud" to support companies that make the South of Italy a region of excellence in the country, and we are very pleased to have achieved such great results," said Michele Crisostomo, Chairman of Enel and of Enel Cuore Onlus. He then added: "The selected projects showcase the very best of Italian tradition and fully reflect values such as inclusion and innovation, which are crucial to give a boost not only to Southern Italy but also to the rest of the country. We are at a time in history where, now more than ever, we need to find unity of purpose, which is why we cannot afford to leave anyone behind, especially not people with disabilities, living in vulnerable situations, and who are experiencing social and economic marginalization."

"These projects teach us a very important lesson, which is that even the smallest places in Southern Italy, located miles from anywhere and often overlooked, utterly undervalued and reluctantly abandoned by young people, actually have so much to offer if the right opportunities are provided," said Carlo Borgomeo, President of Fondazione CON IL SUD, which literally translates as "With the South". "Ancient crafts, local traditions, and the agricultural and food specialties of a region can become opportunities not only for economic and social redemption, but also for social cohesion and, consequently, even for growth. In this way, new life can be breathed into these areas."

Such projects will allow us to rediscover ancient traditions and crafts that may soon disappear, from building dry stone walls (Casarano, province of Lecce) to handcrafted "libbani" (Maratea, province of Potenza), which are ropes made out of plants by weaving the wild grass "tagliamani", i.e. Mauritanian grass; from loom weaving to create a new line of women's clothing using natural yarns (Squillace and Girifalco, province of Catanzaro) to weaving natural fibers (Cedrino valley, province of Nuoro) such as cattail - a marsh plant that grows spontaneously along rivers - which is used instead of plastic to make furnishing items; starting up a social tailor's shop (Galatina, province of Lecce) in a seized property, promoting the ancient craft of the Salento seamstress and embroiderer, thus reinterpreting old knowledge and techniques through the use of modern technology. Several traditional local products will also be promoted, such as the "suscieglio" cannellini beans (from Sessa Aurunca, province of Caserta) and

1