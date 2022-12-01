REUTERS NEXT-Energy crisis highlights need to broaden renewables' supply chain

NEW YORK, Dec 1 (Reuters) - The global energy crisis
sparked by war in Ukraine has underscored how parts of the
renewables supply chain might face similar struggles if not
quickly diversified, energy executives told the Reuters NEXT
conference this week.
Europe has scrambled to replace natural gas from Russia, its
primary supplier, following the February invasion of Ukraine,
casting a spotlight on the region's over-reliance on a single
gas source.
"Out of this crisis, you learn that there are many other
things that might follow this same pattern," said Francesco
Starace, CEO of Italy's Enel, speaking at the
conference on Thursday in New York.
Starace noted how solar panels are produced overwhelmingly
in China, saying that, and the manufacture of other energy
components critical to transitioning from fossil fuels, are
potential problem areas.
Enel is investing in manufacturing solar panels in Europe
and in the United States to hedge against the risk of a
single-source supply chain, Starace said, adding that he's aware
of other companies following suit. He said the company is
currently deciding between four different U.S. states to site
its planned factory.
"It is now the case that both in Europe and in the U.S., you
have regulation and laws that kind of make it easier and more
economically appealing to do this reshoring," Starace said.
China controls more than 80% of solar panel manufacturing,
according to the International Energy Agency, as well as an
outsized share of lithium and other metals needed for battery
production.
The head of China's Zijin Mining Group Co Ltd,
which has already spent $16 billion buying three lithium mines
over the past year, said at Reuters NEXT that his company
expects to continue to move ahead with investments despite
record-high lithium prices expected to halve by the end of 2025.
Expansion of renewables, including solar and wind, as well
as battery storage, is seen as critical to energy transition
efforts in order to reduce CO2 emissions and slow the effects of
climate change.
South Africa, the most industrialized country in Africa,
will need to add more than 50,000 megawatts (MW) of new power
generation capacity to help meet demand and stabilize its grid,
Brian Dames, chief executive officer of African Rainbow Energy &
Power, said at a Reuters NEXT panel on Wednesday.
"Most of that is going to be renewables," Dane said.
That nation is aiming to slash the use of coal in its power
generation to around 38% by 2031, while ramping up wind, solar
and gas generation to around 47% during the period, according to
a plan presented to parliament by state utility Eskom.
Egypt, which recently hosted the COP27 U.N. climate talks,
expects to award deals next year to build 21 water desalination
plants in the first $3 billion phase of a program that will draw
on cheap renewable energy, said Ayman Soliman, the CEO of the
country's sovereign fund, during a separate Reuters NEXT
discussion.
The bottlenecks caused by the war in Ukraine along with the
COVID-19 health crisis threatens to delay large-scale pushes to
boost clean power generation and storage as well as the
operations of smaller climate-focused energy startups.
"Getting electronic components, especially power electronic
components that are going into battery installations, and
inverters, and electric vehicles - those are still in very high
demand," said Sophia Wennstedt, CEO of Chicago-based Blip
Energy, which focuses on battery-based home energy storage
systems. She said the bottlenecks are a top concern for the
coming year.
