Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Enel S.p.A.    ENEL   IT0003128367

ENEL S.P.A.

(ENEL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 03/19 01:06:03 pm
8.312 EUR   +3.08%
12:52pTelecom Italia shares drop as uncertainty clouds single network project
RE
06:35aENEL  : UBS keeps its Buy rating
MD
05:41aEuropean shares slip on lockdown worries, still set for third week of gains
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Telecom Italia shares drop as uncertainty clouds single network project

03/19/2021 | 12:52pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Telecom Italia new logo is seen at the headquarter in Rozzano neighbourhood of Milan

MILAN (Reuters) - Shares in Telecom Italia fell more than 6% on the Milan bourse on Friday on growing uncertainty over Italy's plans for a single super-fast broadband network.

Rome has been trying to create a national network by merging Open Fiber, a broadband firm jointly owned by state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) and utility Enel, with the landline grid assets of former monopoly Telecom Italia (TIM).

But the plan, for which TIM and CDP struck a preliminary accord last year, has not been finalised, and ministers from Mario Draghi's national unity government have cast doubts over the project in recent days. [

CDP is also TIM's second largest shareholder behind French media giant Vivendi.

Industry Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti said on Friday the single network project was meant to help to close Italy's digital gap with the rest of Europe and speed up fast broadband rollout plans, to be funded by EU recovery funds.

"If the single network project offers answers to the broadband coverage goals then it is acceptable, if it an obstacle to them, then it becomes a problem," Giorgetti told a news conference.

Innovation Minister Vittorio Colao on Thursday called for the stalemate over the project to be resolved as soon as possible to ensure fast connectivity across the whole country by 2026, but said other options were also being considered.

"While the new ministers' commitment to accelerate the ultra-broadband national coverage looks clear, how this should occur in their view is not," Intesa Sanpaolo said in a report.

TIM shares were down 6.3% at 1330 GMT in a European telecoms sector down 1.8%.

Draghi has put digital infrastructure at the heart of his government's agenda but has yet to clarify whether he intends to implement the unified network project and under what terms.

TIM has repeatedly said it would not agree to holding less than 50% of any network company created from a combination with Open Fiber.

Under the plan backed by the previous government, TIM could initially own more than 50% if the value of the assets folded into the new player justified it, but would need to grant equal access to all market players. The final say on strategic issues would lie with the CDP.

"Governance remains the biggest issue to be solved on the single network project," Mediobanca securities wrote in a note.

(Reporting by Giancarlo Navach and Elvira Pollina. Additional reporting by Giuseppe Fonte. Editing by Mark Potter)

By Elvira Pollina and Giancarlo Navach


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ENEL S.P.A. 3.00% 8.306 Delayed Quote.-2.56%
TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A. -7.37% 0.43 Delayed Quote.23.00%
VIVENDI SE -0.28% 28.05 Real-time Quote.6.63%
All news about ENEL S.P.A.
12:52pTelecom Italia shares drop as uncertainty clouds single network project
RE
06:35aENEL  : UBS keeps its Buy rating
MD
05:41aEuropean shares slip on lockdown worries, still set for third week of gains
RE
05:37aEuropean shares end lower on lockdown worries, still posts third week of gain..
RE
05:11aTelecom Italia shares drop as uncertainty clouds single network project
RE
03:54aENEL  : Goldman Sachs reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
03:33aENEL  : Barclays maintains a Buy rating
MD
03:33aENEL  : Bernstein reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
12:47aENEL S P A  : Posts 20% Surge In FY20 Net Income, Boosts Dividend
MT
03/18ENEL  : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating
MD
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 76 955 M 91 458 M 91 458 M
Net income 2020 4 681 M 5 563 M 5 563 M
Net Debt 2020 48 919 M 58 138 M 58 138 M
P/E ratio 2020 17,7x
Yield 2020 4,39%
Capitalization 81 958 M 97 825 M 97 403 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,70x
EV / Sales 2021 1,63x
Nbr of Employees 66 735
Free-Float 76,4%
Chart ENEL S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Enel S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENEL S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 9,45 €
Last Close Price 8,06 €
Spread / Highest target 48,8%
Spread / Average Target 17,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Francesco Starace Chief Executive Officer, Director & GM
Alberto de Paoli Chief Financial Officer & Head-Administration
Michele Alberto Fabiano Crisostomo Chairman
Anna Chiara Svelto Independent Director
Cesare Calari Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENEL S.P.A.-2.56%99 221
NEXTERA ENERGY-7.80%148 010
IBERDROLA, S.A.-8.80%81 305
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION0.84%71 022
ORSTED A/S-23.89%65 235
SOUTHERN COMPANY-1.19%64 432
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ