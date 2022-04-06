TELEMEDICINE: ENEL X AND FONDAZIONE POLICLINICO A. GEMELLI IRCCS SIGN AN AGREEMENT WITH AON TO PROMOTE PERSONALIZED AND DIGITAL HEALTH CARE PROGRAMS THROUGH THE SMART AXISTANCE e-WELL PLATFORM

 Enel X and the Fondazione Policlinico Gemelli put their skills at the service of social innovation by promoting the development of telemedicine and new welfare models

 The agreement with Aon is the first many that will see Enel X and Policlinico Gemelli working alongside national and international players to bring innovation to companies through increasingly flexible and personalized telemedicine services

Rome, April 6th, 2022 - Bringing telemedicine to the heart of corporate welfare to promote people's well-being and to help them adopt a healthy and sustainable lifestyle. This is the aim of the agreement that Enel X Italia and Fondazione Policlinico Universitario Agostino Gemelli IRCCS have signed with Aon.

As a result of this partnership, the leading group in Italy and worldwide in risk and human resources consultancy, insurance and reinsurance brokerage, will be able to give its network of companies the access to the Smart Axistance e-Well service, a corporate wellness governance program developed by Enel X and the Fondazione Policlinico Gemelli with the aim of offering personalized and digital health care plans, integrated with the traditional medical check-up. Aon will provide its participating customers with the necessary tools to manage the service.

"With Smart Axistance e-Well, we are putting our technological capacity at the service of social innovation, achieving a twofold objective: to spread a new welfare model based on people's psychophysical wellbeing and to encourage the development of telemedicine, which is fundamental for making healthcare affordable for everyone," commented Francesco Venturini, Head of Enel X. "Specifically, the program helps us to concretely improve people's lives and promote healthy and sustainable lifestyles, in line with our mission. This agreement, signed with a group as large as Aon, will soon be followed by others that will show our commitment, together with the Fondazione Policlinico Gemelli, and alongside national and international players, to bring innovation to companies through increasingly flexible and personalized e-Health services," concluded Venturini.

"The Smart Axistance e-Well project marks Policlinico Gemelli's entry into the era in which telemedicine is no longer an exercise linked to the provision of specific services, but a tool that expands, enhances and integrates our entire health offer," said Marco Elefanti, General Manager of the Fondazione Policlinico Universitario Agostino Gemelli IRRCS. "It has entailed the ad hoc development of clinical protocols, a dedicated organizational model and full integration of the platform in our information ecosystem. All with a clear objective: to develop a wellness and clinical governance model that allows users to enjoy the benefits of a wellness and prevention plan continuously tailored to their needs, accompanying them on a daily basis and with the possibility for constant discussion and contact with our clinical specialists. The agreement with Aon demonstrates our desire to offer companies this added value and make welfare a modern and effective tool for improving people's lives and health," concluded Elefanti.

"People's health and well-being have always been at the heart of Aon's value proposition. Telemedicine services, which we have been offering for a long time both through our proprietary corporate welfare platforms and as stand-alone services with qualified healthcare facilities at discounted prices, have grown dramatically since the pandemic broke out," added Andrea Parisi, CEO of Aon S.p.A. "Aon will continue to develop new solutions in this area to increasingly meet people's needs in the field of health and promote a culture of prevention."

Smart Axistance e-Well provides a personalized wellness program with the remote support of doctors at Policlinico Universitario A. Gemelli IRCCS and through an app, designed by Enel X, which offers total security and respect for data protection.

The program lasts at least a year and starts for participants with a classic full medical check-up carried out in person at the Policlinico Gemelli or other affiliated healthcare facilities in Italy. Their initial state of well-being is assessed on the basis of a scientifically recognized clinical protocol, specifically developed by the Policlinico Gemelli, based on five reference areas: stress, physical activity, diet, sleep and smoking. On the basis of the results of the checkup, doctors from Gemelli agree on a personalized wellness plan with members, including a diet, and can check, over the months, on the progress made using the app and the associated smart band and by carrying out periodic tele-visits on the Smart Axistance e-Well platform.

Companies can add additional in-person visits with full flexibility to this basic wellness package, further customizing the service. In addition, during this program, people also have the possibility to book additional specialized tele-visits to meet their specific needs.

To access Smart Axistance e-Well, companies can visit the Enel X website by entering the telemedicine section.

Enel X Global Retail

Enel X Global Retail is the Enel Group's global business line that offers services to accelerate innovation and drive the energy transition. World leader in the sector of advanced energy solutions, Enel X Global Retail manages services such as demand response for approximately 7.7 GW of total capacity globally and 80 MW of behind-the-meter storage capacity installed worldwide. Through its advanced solutions, including energy management and financial services, Enel X Global Retail provides each partner with an intuitive and personalized ecosystem of technological platforms and consulting services, focused on the principles of sustainability and the circular economy in order to provide people, communities, institutions and companies with an alternative model that respects the environment and integrates technological innovation into daily life. Each solution has the power to transform the goals of decarbonization, electrification and digitalization into sustainable actions for all, in order to build a more sustainable and efficient world together.

Fondazione Policlinico Universitario Agostino Gemelli IRCCS

The Policlinico Gemelli was founded on 10 July 1964 by the Istituto Toniolo di Studi Superiori and the Università Cattolica del Sacro Cuore. Home to the Faculty of Medicine and Surgery, it is one of the largest private hospitals in Europe and a place where dialogue is maintained between teaching, innovative research, treatment and care activities. Since 1 August 2015, it has taken on the legal form of a Foundation and, since 2018, the status of a Scientific Institute for Hospitalization and Care (IRCCS) for the disciplines "Personalized Medicine" and "Innovative Biotechnology". Today, the Gemelli is also the largest cancer hospital in Italy, with an average of more than 50,000 patients treated each year, and one of the most important research and care centers in Europe. In June 2021, the Policlinico Gemelli was awarded the prestigious accreditation of the Joint Commission International (JCI), one of the largest and most prestigious certification bodies in the world. In fact, the Gemelli is regarded as the best hospital in Italy and 37th best in the world according to the World's Best Hospital 2022 ranking by Newsweek, in collaboration with Statista Inc.

Aon

Aon plc (NYSE: AON) has as its mission to help people make better decisions, to protect and enrich their lives. Our Colleagues provide advice and solutions to customers in over 120 countries to give them the clarity and confidence to make better decisions and to protect and grow their businesses.

