Enel is among the most mentioned companies across news items over the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data, after dismissing rumors of a potential sale of its stake in Spanish subsidiary Endesa. News website El Confidencial reported Tuesday that Repsol's Chairman Antonio Brufau met with Borja Prado, former chairman of Endesa, to analyze a potential takeover of the company. "Enel dismisses the rumors about Endesa as totally groundless," a spokesperson for the Italian company told Dow Jones in a statement. "Enel has no intentions of selling its stakes in Endesa, neither now nor in the future, as the company is a key asset for its strategy, and informs that there are no discussions at all on this topic." The energy group added there has never been a meeting between the managers of Enel and Repsol, nor with Borja Prado. Enel currently holds a 70.1% stake in Endesa. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (giulia.petroni)

07-04-23 1009ET