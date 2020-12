Shares of power producers fell as investors hedged their bets on the outlook for vaccine distribution and stimulus negotiations.

Italian companies Enel, a utility, and Leonardo, an aerospace and defense company, said Monday that they are entering into a strategic partnership on security, energy efficiency, satellite communications and electric mobility.

12-14-20 1717ET