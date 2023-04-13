Utilities Lag Market Amid Cyclical Bias -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power producers rose, but not by as much as the broad market, as traders rotated into sectors with more to gain from a pause in Federal Reserve rate increases.

Weaker wholesale inflation data spurred a rotation back into banks and cyclical stocks.

Italian energy giant Enel said it plans to add 10,000 electric-vehicle fast chargers in the U.S. by 2030, an effort to capitalize on the Biden administration's efforts to switch more drivers to greener cars.

04-13-23 1706ET