  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Enel S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ENEL   IT0003128367

ENEL S.P.A.

(ENEL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:59:59 2023-04-13 pm EDT
5.793 EUR   -3.32%
05:07pUtilities Lag Market Amid Cyclical Bias -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
12:02pMib just below par; euro at one-year highs
AN
11:22aItaly's Enel plans to add 10,000 public EV fast chargers in US by 2030
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Utilities Lag Market Amid Cyclical Bias -- Utilities Roundup

04/13/2023 | 05:07pm EDT
Shares of power producers rose, but not by as much as the broad market, as traders rotated into sectors with more to gain from a pause in Federal Reserve rate increases.

Weaker wholesale inflation data spurred a rotation back into banks and cyclical stocks.

Italian energy giant Enel said it plans to add 10,000 electric-vehicle fast chargers in the U.S. by 2030, an effort to capitalize on the Biden administration's efforts to switch more drivers to greener cars.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-13-23 1706ET

Analyst Recommendations on ENEL S.P.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 91 539 M 101 B 101 B
Net income 2022 4 908 M 5 424 M 5 424 M
Net Debt 2022 62 117 M 68 652 M 68 652 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,7x
Yield 2022 6,93%
Capitalization 58 490 M 64 644 M 64 644 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,32x
EV / Sales 2023 1,06x
Nbr of Employees 65 124
Free-Float 76,4%
Chart ENEL S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Enel S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENEL S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 5,76 €
Average target price 7,01 €
Spread / Average Target 21,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Francesco Starace Chief Executive Officer & General Manager
Alberto de Paoli CFO, Head-Administration, Finance & Control
Michele Alberto Fabiano Crisostomo Chairman
Eugenio Belinchon Gueto Head-Brazil Internal Audit & Compliance
Anna Chiara Svelto Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENEL S.P.A.19.13%66 839
NEXTERA ENERGY-5.99%159 018
IBERDROLA, S.A.7.64%81 340
SOUTHERN COMPANY0.59%78 532
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-3.53%76 610
AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY, INC.-0.64%48 488
