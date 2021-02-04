Log in
ENEL S.P.A.

(ENEL)
02/04
8.581 EUR   +0.34%
08:49aENEL : JP Morgan remains its Buy rating
MD
06:42aENEL S P A : 2020 Ebitda, Revenue Fall
DJ
02/02Enel Green Power and FNM sign agreement for green hydrogen development
AQ
Utilities Tick Higher Amid Cyclical Bias - Utilities Roundup

02/04/2021 | 05:33pm EST
Shares of power producers rose, but not by as much as the broad market, as investors rotated into more cyclical sectors amid hopes of a vaccine-induced economic revival.

Rising Treasury yields also weighed on the sector.

Italian power-plant giant Enel said earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization and revenue fell in 2020, hurt by the effects of the pandemic on sales of electricity and gas in Spain and Italy.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-04-21 1732ET

Financials
Sales 2020 78 644 M 94 076 M 94 076 M
Net income 2020 4 891 M 5 851 M 5 851 M
Net Debt 2020 49 305 M 58 980 M 58 980 M
P/E ratio 2020 17,9x
Yield 2020 4,13%
Capitalization 86 958 M 104 B 104 B
EV / Sales 2020 1,73x
EV / Sales 2021 1,70x
Nbr of Employees 66 735
Free-Float 76,4%
Chart ENEL S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Enel S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENEL S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 9,45 €
Last Close Price 8,56 €
Spread / Highest target 46,1%
Spread / Average Target 10,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Francesco Starace Chief Executive Officer, Director & GM
Michele Alberto Fabiano Crisostomo Chairman
Alberto de Paoli Chief Financial Officer & Head-Administration
Anna Chiara Svelto Independent Director
Cesare Calari Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENEL S.P.A.3.33%104 506
NEXTERA ENERGY7.65%162 701
IBERDROLA, S.A.-2.78%83 796
ORSTED A/S-5.67%79 648
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION2.00%68 731
SOUTHERN COMPANY-2.91%62 794
