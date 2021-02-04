Utilities Tick Higher Amid Cyclical Bias - Utilities Roundup

Shares of power producers rose, but not by as much as the broad market, as investors rotated into more cyclical sectors amid hopes of a vaccine-induced economic revival.

Rising Treasury yields also weighed on the sector.

Italian power-plant giant Enel said earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization and revenue fell in 2020, hurt by the effects of the pandemic on sales of electricity and gas in Spain and Italy.

