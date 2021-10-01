Log in
    ALNN6   FR0013330792

ENENSYS TECHNOLOGIES S.A.

(ALNN6)
ENENSYS Technologies S A : AZTV selects ENENSYS GigaCasterII solution for ASI to IP distribution upgrade

10/01/2021 | 09:32am EDT
Rennes, France - October 1, 2021 - ENENSYS Technologies, a leading provider of media delivery solutions, announces that it has delivered GigaCasterII for network distribution upgrade and failover design with ASI to IP and IP to ASI conversion.

GigaCasterII is ENENSYS bidirectional TS over IP gateway that provides a versatile, dense, and reliable solution for delivering digital TV content over IP. It allows AZTV to deliver IP streams from Broadcast studios in Prescott to multiple locations with multi unicast/multicast distribution and to convert it IP streams into ASI for decoders.

Ken Brown, Chief Engineer at AZTV said "we are pleased to have the confidence and professional support from ENENSYS team integrating our legacy systems into a new scalable IP network design using a verity of carrier-based IP services. ENENSYS equipment allowed for jitter removal, future SFN, easy monitoring within our ASI/IP networks. ENENSYS is now a critical part our IP upgrade path and having ENENSYS team to work with now and in the future is key to our success".

Bruno Tariant, ENENSYS Head of Sales for Americas said "It has been a very interesting project to support with our GigaCasterII product. From the beginning ENENSYS' engineers and Ken Brown have exchanged ideas on different architecture which result in adding some new features to enhance the GigaCasterII's capabilities to comply with AZTV's needs".

Disclaimer

Enensys Technologies SA published this content on 01 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2021 13:31:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 12,5 M 14,5 M 14,5 M
Net income 2021 -2,30 M -2,67 M -2,67 M
Net Debt 2021 13,5 M 15,7 M 15,7 M
P/E ratio 2021 -2,92x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 6,82 M 7,90 M 7,91 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,63x
EV / Sales 2022 1,42x
Nbr of Employees 90
Free-Float 41,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1,05 €
Average target price 1,35 €
Spread / Average Target 28,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Régis Le Roux Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Guenhael Le Roch Chief Financial Officer
Eric Deniau Chief Technology Officer
Bernard Christian Badefort Independent Director
Didier Aumont Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENENSYS TECHNOLOGIES S.A.0.00%8
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.21.68%229 656
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.36.61%39 337
ERICSSON1.50%37 741
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-15.12%35 823
NOKIA OYJ51.03%31 142