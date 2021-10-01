ENENSYS Technologies S A : AZTV selects ENENSYS GigaCasterII solution for ASI to IP distribution upgrade

Rennes, France - October 1, 2021 - ENENSYS Technologies, a leading provider of media delivery solutions, announces that it has delivered GigaCasterII for network distribution upgrade and failover design with ASI to IP and IP to ASI conversion.

GigaCasterII is ENENSYS bidirectional TS over IP gateway that provides a versatile, dense, and reliable solution for delivering digital TV content over IP. It allows AZTV to deliver IP streams from Broadcast studios in Prescott to multiple locations with multi unicast/multicast distribution and to convert it IP streams into ASI for decoders.

Ken Brown, Chief Engineer at AZTV said "we are pleased to have the confidence and professional support from ENENSYS team integrating our legacy systems into a new scalable IP network design using a verity of carrier-based IP services. ENENSYS equipment allowed for jitter removal, future SFN, easy monitoring within our ASI/IP networks. ENENSYS is now a critical part our IP upgrade path and having ENENSYS team to work with now and in the future is key to our success".

Bruno Tariant, ENENSYS Head of Sales for Americas said "It has been a very interesting project to support with our GigaCasterII product. From the beginning ENENSYS' engineers and Ken Brown have exchanged ideas on different architecture which result in adding some new features to enhance the GigaCasterII's capabilities to comply with AZTV's needs".