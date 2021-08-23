Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  France
  Euronext Paris
  ENENSYS Technologies S.A.
  News
  Summary
    ALNN6   FR0013330792

ENENSYS TECHNOLOGIES S.A.

(ALNN6)
  Report
ENENSYS Technologies S A : Join us at DVB Demos 2021

08/23/2021 | 06:24am EDT
ENENSYS is participating to the second edition of the DVB Demos 2021 organized by the DVB Project Office. The two-part event is dedicated to live demonstration in the morning and virtual breakout rooms for direct interaction, meetings, in the afternoon.

Stay tuned for mode information.

Disclaimer

Enensys Technologies SA published this content on 23 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2021 10:23:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ENENSYS TECHNOLOGIES S.A.
06:24aENENSYS TECHNOLOGIES S A : Join us at DVB Demos 2021
PU
06:04aENENSYS TECHNOLOGIES S A : to showcase its comprehensive 3.0 solution at 2021 Ne..
PU
06/17ENENSYS TECHNOLOGIES S A : CRRT selects TeamCast Twister to upgrade its Digital ..
PU
05/25ENENSYS TECHNOLOGIES S A : to speak at next DVB Webinar about new DVB Native IP ..
PU
05/06GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Uber, AB Inbev, PayPal...
04/28ENENSYS TECHNOLOGIES S A : TV5 selects complete ENENSYS solution for Philippines..
PU
04/23ENENSYS TECHNOLOGIES S A : speaks at DVB/HbbTV webinar about Implementing standa..
PU
04/22ENENSYS TECHNOLOGIES S A : adds Evoca to its Roster of NextGen TV Service Provid..
PU
04/08ENENSYS TECHNOLOGIES S A : provides AdsReach Regional solution to SPR in Mexico ..
PU
04/01ENENSYS TECHNOLOGIES : speaks at ABU DSB 2021
PU
Financials
Sales 2021 12,5 M 14,7 M 14,7 M
Net income 2021 -2,30 M -2,70 M -2,70 M
Net Debt 2021 13,5 M 15,8 M 15,8 M
P/E ratio 2021 -2,92x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 6,82 M 7,97 M 7,99 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,63x
EV / Sales 2022 1,42x
Nbr of Employees 90
Free-Float 41,1%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1,05 €
Average target price 1,35 €
Spread / Average Target 28,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Régis Le Roux Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Guenhael Le Roch Chief Financial Officer
Eric Deniau Chief Technology Officer
Bernard Christian Badefort Independent Director
Didier Aumont Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENENSYS TECHNOLOGIES S.A.0.00%8
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.30.10%245 351
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.41.13%40 638
ERICSSON2.23%37 698
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-13.22%36 303
NOKIA OYJ61.57%33 550