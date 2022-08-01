ENENSYS Technologies S A : and Ateme partner to offer an ATSC 3.0-in-a-box solution for WCRN Boston

ENENSYS Technologies, a leading provider of media delivery solutions, is pleased to announce that WCRN TV 31 Boston has launched the region's first ATSC 3.0/NEXTGEN TV platform with ENENSYS and Ateme's ATSC 3.0 software-based solution. In addition to providing linear TV service over NEXTGEN TV, the service will also offer unlimited encrypted broadcast datacasting services to businesses and first responders.

Working with WCRN, Ateme and ENENSYS delivered an ATSC 3.0-in-a-box solution running several docker containers in a single server to provide for CAPEX savings and reduce power consumption. The ATSC 3.0-in-a-box includes the Ateme TITAN Live, which encodes each stream into DASH segments; the ENENSYS MediaCast ATSC, that delivers the DASH segments as well as all the ATSC 3.0 signalling over ROUTE; and the ENENSYS Broadcast Gateway SmartGate ATSC, that receives all the linear TV services and signalling to create the STLTP streams for ATSC 3.0 transmission.

"With the NEXTGEN TV market growing at a good pace, Ateme has been working hard to make sure our software is easily deployed with ENENSYS and our partners in the end-to-end solutions for ATSC 3.0. This helps broadcast stations simplify their workflow and deliver enhanced services to their viewers" stated Dave Brass, Vice President of Strategy and Market Development at Ateme.

"The ATSC 3.0-in-a-box solution is really a key differentiator when it comes to rapidly deploying a complete ATSC 3.0 air chain. On Friday July 8th and in less than four hours, WCRN TV was able to get on air with their NEXTGEN TV signal" stated Bruno Tariant, Head of Sales Americas at ENENSYS.

About Ateme

Ateme is a global leader of video compression and delivery solutions, helping tier-one content providers, service providers and streaming platforms boost their viewers' engagement and reduce churn.

Leveraging an R&D task force that is unique in the video industry, Ateme's solutions power sustainable TV services, improve end-users' quality of experience, optimize the total cost of ownership of TV/VOD services, and generate new revenue streams based on personalization and ad insertion. Beyond offering technological agility, Ateme partners with its customers, offering flexible business models that match their financial priorities.

Find out more: www.ateme.com.

About ENENSYS Technologies

ENENSYS Technologies is a global designer and manufacturer of innovative professional solutions for the Broadcast and Telecom industry. For 15 years, ENENSYS Technologies has enabled Efficient Media Delivery over Terrestrial (ATSC 3.0, DVB-T/T2, ISDB-T/Tb, HbbTV), Satellite (DVB-S/S2/S2X) & Telecom Networks (4G/5G, Public Safety, IPTV, OTT), and provides Test & Monitoring equipment with the TestTree brand. For more information, visit www.enensys.com.