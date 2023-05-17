Advanced search
    ALNN6   FR0013330792

ENENSYS TECHNOLOGIES S.A.

(ALNN6)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  03:00:09 2023-05-17 am EDT
0.9180 EUR   -0.22%
03:50aEnensys Technologies S A : joins TCCA to work together with the global ecosystem to deliver the next…
PU
05/15Enensys Technologies S A : and Telespazio provide new uplink services for EUMETCast Europe
PU
04/11ENENSYS Technologies SA Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

ENENSYS Technologies S A : joins TCCA to work together with the global ecosystem to deliver the next…

05/17/2023 | 03:50am EDT
Rennes - May 17th, 2023 - ENENSYS Technologies, leading provider of media delivery solutions, has joined TCCA, which brings together the global ecosystem to develop and promote standardised critical communications solutions for professional users.

Having played a central role within 3GPP over the past decade developing the key MBMS/eMBMS components of the mission critical services (MCX) standards, ENENSYS Technologies is recognized by the global critical communications community for its solutions, which facilitate the efficient delivery of critical communications at scale. In particular, ENENSYS leads the market with its open, standards-based, end-to-end broadcast/multicast solutions.

By becoming an active industry member of TCCA, ENENSYS will be able to contribute its knowledge and expertise to multiple working groups; in particular, the Critical Communications Broadband Group (CCBG) and Broadband Industry Group (BIG), where the global ecosystem of equipment and solutions providers, critical network operators, Government agencies and industry experts work together to accelerate the migration to advanced critical broadband solutions.

ENENSYS' Global Head Critical Communications, Peter CLEMONS, will represent the company within TCCA. ENENSYS Founder and CEO, Régis LE ROUX - together with Peter - will also be attending this month's Critical Communications World 2023 event in Helsinki, confirming the growing importance of critical communications for the company (read the related Press Release).

"As our global critical communications business continues to grow and we engage more and more with partners, customers and other key stakeholders, we have come to realise that TCCA membership is essential to playing an increased role within this important sector" declared Régis LE ROUX, founder and CEO, ENENSYS Technologies.

"I'm looking forward to continuing my long-term relationship with TCCA. Our industry and communities are at an important stage in our generational move towards critical broadband. ENENSYS is keen to play an active role within Working Groups such as CCBG and BIG to accelerate this move and generate significant value for all stakeholders" stated Peter CLEMONS, Global Head Critical Communications, ENENSYS Technologies.

"We are delighted that ENENSYS has chosen to become the latest member of TCCA's global mission-critical community. Their expertise will be a welcome addition to our various working groups and we value and look forward to their participation at Critical Communication World 2023 in Helsinki next week" stated Kevin Graham, CEO, TCCA.

About ENENSYS Technologies

For nearly 20 years, the ENENSYS Technologies Group has been accompanying its international customers in the evolution of uses and technologies. ENENSYS offers highly innovative solutions for efficient content distribution in several ecosystems: Targeted Advertising, Streaming, Terrestrial Broadcasting, Satellite Communications and Critical Communications. With approximately €60M invested in R&D over the past 10 years, the Group has a reputation for excellence in video stream optimization, security, and monetization solutions. The solutions are marketed through two brands - ENENSYS and TestTree - and reach over 1.2 billion viewers worldwide. The Group achieved a turnover of €12.7 million in 2022, more than 90% of which was generated internationally. For more information: www.enensys.com

Enensys Technologies SA published this content on 17 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 May 2023 07:49:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 13,4 M 14,6 M 14,6 M
Net income 2023 -0,50 M -0,54 M -0,54 M
Net Debt 2023 5,90 M 6,41 M 6,41 M
P/E ratio 2023 -15,3x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 7,15 M 7,77 M 7,77 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,97x
EV / Sales 2024 0,76x
Nbr of Employees 85
Free-Float 74,8%
Chart ENENSYS TECHNOLOGIES S.A.
Duration : Period :
ENENSYS Technologies S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENENSYS TECHNOLOGIES S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,92 €
Average target price 1,00 €
Spread / Average Target 8,70%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Régis Le Roux Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Guenhael Le Roch Chief Financial Officer
Richard Lhermitte Chief Technology Officer
Jean-Pierre Thomas Vice President-Operations
Bernard Christian Badefort Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENENSYS TECHNOLOGIES S.A.29.58%8
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-1.51%192 176
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.13.07%48 869
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.61.00%42 070
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.12.19%41 970
NOKIA OYJ-13.83%22 560
