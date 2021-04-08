Log in
ENENSYS TECHNOLOGIES S.A.

ENENSYS TECHNOLOGIES S.A.

(ALNN6)
ENENSYS Technologies S A : provides AdsReach Regional solution to SPR in Mexico to enable Advertising and…

04/08/2021 | 08:36am EDT
Rennes - April 8th, 2021 - ENENSYS Technologies, leading provider of media delivery solutions, is pleased to announce that SPR (Sistema Público de Radiodifusión del Estado Mexicano) has selected its AdsReach Regional content insertion solution to enable the replacement of advertisement and social content at the transmission sites of their ATSC network.

The SPR has 26 Broadcasting TV Stations located in 20 States of the Mexican Republic and transmits in a multiplex the public TV channels: CANAL 14, CANAL 11, CANAL 22, Ingenio TV, TVUNAM y Canal del Congreso. Due to the complexity of regionalizing the audiovisual content of the programs, a local insertion system was required to allow the substitution of national content for local content for each of the Mexican states.

In October 2020, through a large public request for proposal (RFP), the SPR selected ENENSYS' AdsReach Regional solution as its new centralized local insertion system to perform a time-based substitution of audiovisual content in transport stream for six simultaneous video services. The solution is composed of the Campaign Manager that operates at the head-end for building each day playlists that describes all the scheduled substitution and for delivering over satellite those playlists and all content to be replaced locally. At the ATSC1.0 transmission sites, the AdsEdge receives over satellite in-band playlists and spot files, synchronize its timing based on ATSC1.0 STT timing and uses splicing technology in the transport stream while maintaining a broadcast quality from the originating site. This eliminates the need for baseband conversion and transcoding, thus allowing the best solution with the lowest latency of the market and providing the best quality of user experience without distorting the video quality.

'The deployment of ENENSYS' AdsReach Regional solution in the SPR's broadcast network (ATSC 1.0 standard) has achieved the highest possible performance and has meet the exigence of the SPR engineers in charge of the operation of the local insertion system led by Eng. Rodrigo Toledo,' said Bruno Tariant, Director for the Americas Region at ENENSYS Technologies. 'Additionally, I would like to thank our Mexican certified business partner, SISelectron, for the system integration and support it provided for this project and we look forward to the same cooperation on the next coming phases of this project.'

'We are very impressed with the simplicity and efficiency of ENENSYS' AdsReach Regional solution', said Oscar Baldenebro, director of engineering at SPR. 'ENENSYS has successfully adapted the solution to our internal operating procedures and customers' needs by simplifying the playlist management workflow. In the current expansion of our broadcast network, we really need to work with a new state-of-the-art system that is simple to implement and use, easily scalable and also future-proof.'

