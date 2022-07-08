Log in
ENENSYS TECHNOLOGIES S A : to participate in ATSC bootcamp seminar in Jamaica
PU
05/20ENENSYS TECHNOLOGIES S A : Join us at Broadcast ASIA 2022
PU
04/07ENENSYS Technologies SA Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
ENENSYS Technologies S A : to participate in ATSC bootcamp seminar in Jamaica

07/08/2022

07/08/2022 | 03:14am EDT
The Advanced Television Systems Committee (ATSC) will hold its Jamaica Bootcamp and Seminar July 11-14 at the Ocean Coral Springs Resort and Conference Center in Trelawny, Jamaica.

ENENSYS will particpate in the seminar as a key player in the deployment of ATSC services and will present its lastest innovations of its ATSC comprehensive solution for Linear TV and datacasting services with monitoring capabilities.

To book a meeting with our team, please send an email to : sales@enensys.com

Disclaimer

Enensys Technologies SA published this content on 08 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2022 07:13:18 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 14,7 M 14,9 M 14,9 M
Net income 2022 0,20 M 0,20 M 0,20 M
Net Debt 2022 6,80 M 6,91 M 6,91 M
P/E ratio 2022 20,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 5,29 M 5,38 M 5,38 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,82x
EV / Sales 2023 0,61x
Nbr of Employees 85
Free-Float 90,5%
Managers and Directors
Régis Le Roux Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Guenhael Le Roch Chief Financial Officer
Richard Lhermitte Chief Technology Officer
Jean-Pierre Thomas Vice President-Operations
Bernard Christian Badefort Independent Director
