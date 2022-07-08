ENENSYS Technologies S A : to participate in ATSC bootcamp seminar in Jamaica
07/08/2022 | 03:14am EDT
The Advanced Television Systems Committee (ATSC) will hold its Jamaica Bootcamp and Seminar July 11-14 at the Ocean Coral Springs Resort and Conference Center in Trelawny, Jamaica.
ENENSYS will particpate in the seminar as a key player in the deployment of ATSC services and will present its lastest innovations of its ATSC comprehensive solution for Linear TV and datacasting services with monitoring capabilities.
To book a meeting with our team, please send an email to : sales@enensys.com
