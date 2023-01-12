ENENSYS Technologies S A : welcomes Peter CLEMONS as Global Head for Critical Communications

Rennes - January 12th, 2023- ENENSYS Technologies, leading provider of media delivery solutions, is pleased to announce that Peter CLEMONS joined the company as Global Head, Critical Communications.

Peter CLEMONS is a well-known figure within the global public safety and critical communications community, working on the standardization, promotion and continuous development of TETRA technology and markets since 1996, and the standardization of 3GPP-based (LTE/5G) mission-critical communications solutions since 2012, as a former Director and Board Member of the prestigious TCCA and more recently as a full member of ETSI and 3GPP via his own consulting company, Quixoticity.

During a career spanning 27 years, Peter has carried out sales, marketing, communications and business development activities across Europe, North and Latin America, Middle East and Asia-Pacific, including Australia and New Zealand; so he is ideally qualified to undertake this new challenge, helping ENENSYS and partners' public safety and critical communications customers complete their transition from narrowband to broadband technology based on ENENSYS' unique, efficient, optimized multicast/broadcast solutions.

ENENSYS' solutions offer the capability for Mobile and Broadband Network operators to efficiently deliver video content over 4G/5G networks or fiber/cable networks. In particular, ENENSYS proposes innovative solutions for Mission Critical and Push-to-talk applications, providing first responders and critical users with secure and reliable broadcast of video and data.

"We've managed to successfully complete some critical communications projects in Australia, the Middle East and in the United States. Peter will help us to leverage on these successes and to strengthen our position in the critical communication area." declared Régis LE ROUX, founder and CEO of ENENSYS Technologies.

"It's a real pleasure to be joining the ENENSYS Technologies team. I'm excited by the innovation taking place in the media broadcasting sector, and ENENSYS is determined to be at the very heart of this process of change, evolution and enhancement of public safety and critical communications." stated Peter CLEMONS.