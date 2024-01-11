|Enento Group Plc
|ANNOUNCEMENT 11.1.2024
|Enento Group Plc: SHARE REPURCHASE 11.1.2024
|In the Helsinki Stock Exchange
|Trade date
|11.1.2024
|Bourse trade
|Buy
|Share
|ENENTO
|Amount
|2,000
|Shares
|Average price/ share
|19.2933
|EUR
|Total cost
|38,586.60
|EUR
|Enento Group Plc now holds a total of 22 500 shares
|including the shares repurchased on 11.1.2024
|On behalf of Enento Group Plc
|Nordea Bank Oyj
|Janne Sarvikivi
|Sami Huttunen
|For further information:
|Arto Paukku
|Investor Relations Officer
|tel. +358 50 469 5380
|www.enento.com
Attachment
- Enento 11.1 trades